Governor Ivey Shares Message for the 74th National Day of Prayer

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message in recognition of the 74th National Day of Prayer, joining Alabamians and Americans across the country in a moment of prayer. In addition, Governor Ivey signed a proclamation proclaiming May 1, 2025 as National Day of Prayer in the state of Alabama.

This year’s National Day of Prayer theme, “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled,” reminds us of the enduring strength found through faith. In her message, Governor Ivey offers prayers for President Trump and his administration, for the men and women serving in uniform, for the children of Alabama and for continued blessings over the state and nation.

My fellow Alabamians, I am proud to join you and people all across the country for the 74th National Day of Prayer.

This year’s theme, Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled, reminds us of the promise in Romans Chapter 15: Verse 13.

It reads, Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.

So, through the power of the Holy Spirit, we can be filled with joy, peace and hope. And I think we can all agree – that the strength of our nation has always relied on these spirit-given qualities.

In this season of new leadership and bold steps forward in Washington, we pray for wisdom and strength for President Trump, his cabinet and all those entrusted with the responsibilities of governing.

As people of faith, we are called to pray for our leaders – that they may govern justly and uphold the values that make this nation strong.

We also pray for our brave men and women who have worn the uniform and still wear it today – our veterans, military, law enforcement and first responders – they protect and serve us. May God continue to shield them and their families.

We pray for our children – for their education and their future.

Alabamians know firsthand the power of prayer. Time and time again, we have seen the Lord’s hand of blessing in the goodness that defines our state.

I’ve long said Alabama is the best state in the country, and that is because of the character of our people and the faith that anchors us.

So today, I encourage every Alabamian: Take a moment. Say a prayer. Pour your heart to the God of hope – and trust that He will fill you with what you need.

May God bless each of you, may He continue to pour out His blessings on Alabama and may He forever bless these United States of America.

