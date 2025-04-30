FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2025

Advisory: Services on Friday and Saturday will honor Missouri law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty Names of four officers who died in the line of duty in 2024 will be added to Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial, along with two recently confirmed historical deaths

Ceremonies will be held on May 2 and 3 at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to honor Missouri law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for wearing a badge and serving their communities. The memorial is on North Capitol Drive on the north side of the State Capitol.

On Friday evening, May 2, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in tribute to all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

On Saturday, May 3, special attention will be paid to four officers who died in the line of duty in 2024 along with two historical line-of-duty deaths that were recently confirmed through research. The names of these officers were added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor this week. The Wall of Honor now includes 752 fallen officers.

Saturday’s service will be livestreamed on the Department of Public Safety Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MoPublicSafety/

Line-of-Duty Deaths

Cody R. Allen – On Feb. 29, 2024, Independence Police Department Officer Cody Allen was shot and killed while responding to the shooting of Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack, who had been serving an eviction notice.

– On Feb. 29, 2024, Independence Police Department Officer Cody Allen was shot and killed while responding to the shooting of Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack, who had been serving an eviction notice. Stephen A. Singer – Early on the morning of April 8, 2024, Lake Lafayette Police Department Chief Steven Singer died in his home as a result of a heart attack. The evening before, he had pursued several suspects who were trespassing with utility task vehicles (UTV) near the dam at Lake Lafayette.

– Early on the morning of April 8, 2024, Lake Lafayette Police Department Chief Steven Singer died in his home as a result of a heart attack. The evening before, he had pursued several suspects who were trespassing with utility task vehicles (UTV) near the dam at Lake Lafayette. Phylicia Carson – On Aug. 31, 2024, Osage Beach Police Department Officer Phylicia Carson was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to assist another officer involved in a vehicle pursuit.

– On Aug. 31, 2024, Osage Beach Police Department Officer Phylicia Carson was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to assist another officer involved in a vehicle pursuit. David Lee III – On Sept. 22, 2024, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Lee III was struck by a vehicle and killed while assisting at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on eastbound I-70. Officer Lee was setting out flares when a speeding drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and struck him.

– On Sept. 22, 2024, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Lee III was struck by a vehicle and killed while assisting at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on eastbound I-70. Officer Lee was setting out flares when a speeding drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and struck him. Noah Bowles – On Feb. 8, 1904, Lewistown Marshal Noah Bowles was attempting to arrest a man for public intoxication on a railway platform in Lewistown. The suspect, who had allegedly been harassing passengers on a recently arrived train, fatally shot Marshal Bowles with a revolver.

– On Feb. 8, 1904, Lewistown Marshal Noah Bowles was attempting to arrest a man for public intoxication on a railway platform in Lewistown. The suspect, who had allegedly been harassing passengers on a recently arrived train, fatally shot Marshal Bowles with a revolver. George D. Hooper – On March 17, 1918, Webb City Police Department Chief George Hooper was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire. He had approached a gunman who had been firing a handgun and pursuing a woman on foot near railroad tracks. The gunman shot Chief Hooper, who returned fire. A deputy sheriff shot and killed the gunman.

The families of the fallen and representatives of law enforcement agencies from across Missouri will participate in the ceremonies. Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey will deliver remarks at the service on Saturday.

Friday, May 2

WHAT: Candlelight vigil honoring Missouri law enforcement officers who died in the

line of duty.

WHO: Families and friends of those who have died in the line of duty

Law enforcement officers from across Missouri

WHERE: Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City (In case of inclement weather the event will be moved indoors.)

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 2

Saturday, May 3

WHAT: Memorial service honoring Missouri law enforcement officers who died in the

line of duty.

WHO: Governor Mike Kehoe

Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Families and friends of those who have died in the line of duty

Law enforcement officers from across Missouri

WHERE: Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City (In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.)

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov