Dr. Bruce Lieberthal Joins reena.ai as Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Bruce Lieberthal

We've never subscribed to the idea of impossible.” — Dr. Reena Gajjar

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- reena.ai is proud to announce that Dr. Bruce Lieberthal, a renowned leader in dental technology and former Chief Innovation Officer at Henry Schein, has joined the company as Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer.Dr. Lieberthal, who spent almost 19 years leading several technology initiatives and business units, including the Global Innovation Center for 10 of those years, at Henry Schein, the world’s largest distributor of dental products, comes out of retirement to help execute reena.ai’s ambitious vision. “In the decades I served as a technology leader in the dental industry, I witnessed the development of many of the most important emerging technologies,” said Dr. Lieberthal. “There is a great deal of innovation and excitement in the industry, especially around AI. I believe that “hey reena” is a standout opportunity that will change the way the industry works. That is why I chose to join this team and help execute on their ambitious plan.”"We are honored to welcome Bruce as our Chief Technology Officer," said Dr. Reena Gajjar, Founder and CEO of reena.ai. "His decision to join us speaks volumes about the strength of our vision and the transformative potential of our technology. While some said his involvement was unlikely, we’ve never subscribed to the idea of impossible. Bruce recognized what we’re building, and his commitment marks a pivotal step forward for our mission."About Dr. Bruce LieberthalDr. Lieberthal began his career as a dental clinician before moving into dental technology. As an entrepreneur, he sold his software company to Discus Dental, led software there for many years and then when Discus’ software division was acquired by Henry Schein, Bruce subsequently joined the company, eventually serving as Chief Innovation Officer for nearly 10 years. Dr. Lieberthal is recognized and respected by leaders, educators and developers throughout the dental technology industry around the world.About reena.aireena.ai, with its patent-pending “hey reena” technology, is poised to disrupt and streamline the delivery of dental services. hey reena speaks more than 50 languages, dramatically increases practitioner revenues, and enhances patient satisfaction, solving some of the most difficult challenges faced by all stakeholders in dental care. Learn more at https://reena.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.