Revol One Financial® Enduris 6 & 10 FIA™s Can Provide Annuity Owners with Protection from Early Market Volatility

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year already marked by sharp market swings, Revol One Financial is delivering a product feature built for uncertain times. The Best Entry Rider , available exclusively on the Enduris 6 and Enduris 10 Fixed Indexed Annuities ™ (FIAs), is designed to help annuity owners weather market volatility early in the initial contract term and position themselves for stronger long-term growth.Helping Clients Navigate Volatility from Day OneWith S&P 500index swings already impacting 2025, over half of the annuity issue days have seen a 10% or greater drop within the following 60 days.* In fact, 41 out of 75 annuity issue days have crossed this threshold, and many haven't yet reached the end of the full 60-day window.This volatility can leave your clients feeling uncertain when purchasing an annuity, but the Best Entry Rider can help ensure their funds are better shielded from these fluctuations early in the contract term.Here’s How it Works:If the S&P 500Index declines by more than 10% within the first 60 days after policy issue, the rider automatically adjusts the index starting value to a new, lower level**. This feature enhances growth potential for the remainder of the first index option period—effectively giving clients a better entry point during a market downturn.“We’re committed to creating solutions that help clients feel confident, even when the market isn’t,” said Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One Financial. “The Best Entry Rider is a direct response to what people need right now—protection, certainty, and a clear path forward.”A Timely Advantage in 2025’s Volatile MarketVolatility can leave clients feeling uncertain—but the Best Entry Rider ensures their funds are better shielded from market fluctuations shortly after policy issue. That protection can make all the difference.“Our distribution partners are telling us this is a game-changer that resonates,” said Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer. “It’s a powerful message for clients: you can enter the market with more control, more strategy, more protection and less risk.”The Best Entry Rider is available now on Revol One Financial’s Enduris 6 and Enduris 10 FIAs—two products built to offer strength, flexibility, and growth potential in today’s unpredictable financial climate.To learn more about how the Best Entry Rider can help protect your clients and enhance their growth potential, visit RevolOneFinancial.com or contact Sales@RevolOneFinancial.com.About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Positive.” The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.*Data Source: S&P 500from Jan 2, 2025 – April 22, 2025. Includes all days in which U.S. equity markets were open during this time period, including days in which the 60-day best entry window has not fully elapsed.**The index value used for determining the new starting index value will be determined as of market close. The Best Entry Rider applies only to the first Indexed Interest Option crediting period following policy issue. It does not apply to any periods thereafter. It also does not apply to the Fixed Interest Option. The Trigger Rate (currently 10%) and Best Entry Window Period (currently 60 days) are subject to change at any time prior to policy issue. The Trigger Rate and Best Entry Window declared in the Contract will not change. Please contact Revol One Financial for the most up-to-date rates, terms and conditions.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.Enduris 6 & 10 FIA™ are issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Enduris FIA is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-FIA and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-BER, ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contract for complete details.The S&P 500is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by Revol One Insurance Company S&P, S&P 500, US 500, The 500, iBoxx, iTraxxand CDXare trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jonesis a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); Revol One Insurance Company’s products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500Indices are not available for direct investment.

