Revol One Financial® Launches DirectGrowth Multi Year Guarantee Annuity™ in California

Revol One Financial® is proud to announce that the DirectGrowth Multi Year Guarantee Annuity™ (MYGA) is now available in California.

This product was built with agility and purpose—empowering clients to move confidently toward their goals, and give financial professionals a tool to support their clients’ retirement strategies.” — Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial is proud to announce that the DirectGrowth Multi Year Guarantee Annuity™ (MYGA) is now available in California, expanding access to a competitive, guaranteed fixed interest rate solution that helps clients grow their retirement portfolio with confidence.Designed for simplicity, flexibility, and reliability, DirectGrowth MYGA™ reflects Revol One Financial’s mission to REVOLutionize how people feel, think, and experience retirement solutions . The product delivers guaranteed growth potential with optional benefits that adapt to clients’ unique needs and life circumstances.“We’re excited to bring DirectGrowth MYGA™ to California,” said Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer. “This product was built with agility and purpose—empowering clients to move confidently toward their goals while giving financial professionals a dynamic, trusted tool to support their clients’ retirement strategies.”DirectGrowth MYGA is part of Revol One Financial’s broader portfolio, which also includes a Multi Year Guaranteed Index Annuity (MYGIA) and Fixed Index Annuities, each designed to deliver meaningful value supported with best-in-class service standards.For more information, visit RevolOneFinancial.com.________________________________________About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Stable”. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.