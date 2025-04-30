Utah Inland Port Authority adopts Ancient Sky Project Area in San Juan County

The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) has approved the adoption of the Ancient Sky Project Area, a major rural development initiative spanning more than 5,300 acres across San Juan County, including sites near Blanding, Monticello and Spanish Valley. The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) has approved the adoption of the Ancient Sky Project Area, a major rural development initiative spanning more than 5,300 acres across San Juan County, including sites near Blanding, Monticello and Spanish Valley. The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) has approved the adoption of the Ancient Sky Project Area, a major rural development initiative spanning more than 5,300 acres across San Juan County, including sites near Blanding, Monticello and Spanish Valley.

More than 5,300 acres in southeastern Utah slated for infrastructure investment & job creation

The Ancient Sky Project Area is a critical step in advancing economic opportunity in southeastern Utah.” — Ben Hart, executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority.

MONTICELLO, UT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) has approved the adoption of the Ancient Sky Project Area, a major rural development initiative spanning more than 5,300 acres across San Juan County, including sites near Blanding, Monticello and Spanish Valley.

The project aims to strengthen southeastern Utah’s economy by improving infrastructure, creating high-wage jobs, and expanding industry access to new markets. The region, known for its natural resources and cultural significance, will see targeted investment in transportation, utilities, and logistics assets.

“The Ancient Sky Project Area is a critical step in advancing economic opportunity in southeastern Utah,” said Ben Hart, executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. “This effort will help local communities develop in a sustainable and thoughtful way while attracting new industries to the region.”

San Juan County currently lacks direct rail access, making trucking the primary mode of freight movement. UIPA is working with regional partners to explore multimodal solutions, including potential rail connections. The county is home to strong energy infrastructure and is positioned for growth in industries such as clean energy, agritech, light manufacturing and logistics.

“Blanding is ready to diversify,” said Blanding Mayor Trevor Olsen. “We’re excited to work with UIPA and our local partners to bring high-quality jobs and responsible development to the community.”

The project area includes environmental protections, critical habitat preservation and a focus on low-emission infrastructure. UIPA is coordinating with local governments, tribal stakeholders, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity to support workforce development, business recruitment and long-term economic resilience.

###

ABOUT UIPA:

As a state entity, UIPA has a unique role to coordinate a statewide economic development and logistics system to ensure long-term sustainability and statewide value. To learn more about UIPA project areas, developments and its members, visit inlandportauthority.utah.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.