Stucco Problems Solved and a Whole New Look Unveiled in Eastern Pennsylvania

Completed stucco renovation project in Bethlehem, PA Open stucco system - before After image of stucco renovation project in Bethlehem, PA

ZD Stucco Repair has completed a full-scale exterior restoration of a 4,900 sq ft luxury home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bethlehem, PA.

Our job is to bring homes back to code, to safety, and to the high standard their owners deserve.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set on 2 acres and featuring high-end amenities like a saltwater pool, home office, and tennis court, the home was in need of serious stucco remediation to match its elegance and value.Our team uncovered major issues: failed head flashing, missing soft joints, no weepscreen, and trapped moisture behind the cladding. A quick patch wouldn’t cut it - so in several places we had to remove the stucco system and install a new one that meets current American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards.The homeowner used the opportunity during the repairs to not only replace the stucco but also give the home a bold new look: a sleek black finish was chosen to complement the existing brick and windows with a modern, refined style. Before painting, all windows and fixtures were professionally sealed, and the entire home received a paint finish for long-term protection and curb appeal.“Our job is to bring homes back to code, to safety, and to the high standard their owners deserve,” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair . “On top of that, the homeowner’s decision to move with a deep, dramatic exterior paint color paid off beautifully.”The result is a stunning transformation - both structurally and visually. With a brand-new, code-compliant stucco system and a bold, modern exterior, this Bethlehem residence is now fully protected from the elements and more eye-catching than ever.

