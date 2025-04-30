This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – April 30, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week’s featured video from Keller Group offers a detailed 3D animation of Continuous Flight Auger (CFA) Piling, also known as Augered Cast-In-Place (ACIP) piling. Ideal for urban construction and sensitive environments, CFA piles provide a low-noise, vibration-free solution for structural support, earth retention, landslide prevention, and infrastructure projects. The process involves drilling with a hollow stem auger, pumping concrete or grout under pressure as the auger is withdrawn, then placing reinforcement into the wet concrete. Keller’s CFA piles are typically reinforced with six-metre cages, with the ability to install longer as needed. This method is efficient and adaptable to various soil conditions, achieving depths over 30 metres with diameters from 300 mm to 1000 mm. With no need for temporary casing, installation is fast and cost-effective. Keller enhances quality assurance through advanced instrumentation on all rigs, monitoring key variables and generating detailed logs for each pile. A robust Quality Management System and non-destructive testing ensure integrity and performance, making CFA piling a reliable choice for complex, high-demand construction environments. Watch the full video to see how this technology is transforming modern foundation systems.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Spring Storm Preparedness: Tarion’s Guide for New Ontario Homeowners• Managing Dispute Resolution in Construction with Visual Progress Tracking• Canadian Construction Industry Calls for Long-Term Commitment After Federal Election• Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Speeds Ahead• New ACI 323 PLUS Subscription Enhances Learning for Low-Carbon Concrete Standards• BILCO Expands Western Canadian Presence with New Partnership with Pilot Group• Grand Opening of the New RONA Moncton Store• Supercharge Your Collaboration Workflows with Revizto’s Latest Software Update• Turenscape Wins 2025 RAIC International Prize for Leadership in Sustainable Urban Design• Submissions Now Open for the 2025 Wood Design & Building Awards• CCA Calls for Strong Government Partnership with Construction Industry• KEITHWALKING FLOORSystems for Waste & Recycling Facilities• Protect Workers at Heights with Reliable Horizontal Lifeline Systems• Economic Development in Waywayseecappo Begins with Steel Design• Leadership Transition at Passive House Canada Ahead of 2025 National Conference• New Construction Payment Rules Aim to Protect Manitoba Contractors• MMF Unveils Affordable Housing Development for Métis Seniors in ManitobaStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

