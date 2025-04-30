UM launches Doctor of Philosophy in Brain and Cognitive Sciences programme to nurture interdisciplinary talent

MACAU, April 30 - The University of Macau (UM) will launch a Doctor of Philosophy in Brain and Cognitive Sciences programme in the 2025/2026 academic year. The programme aims to nurture top-tier research talent for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, advance cutting-edge research in cognitive neuroscience, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration. The programme is now accepting applications until 31 May.

The programme is offered by UM’s Institute of Collaborative Innovation (ICI), with a standard duration of four years. It is designed to equip students with expertise in behavioural experiments, advanced data analysis, computer programming and computational modelling, neuroimaging and brain intervention tools. Graduates of the programme will be well qualified for careers in multiple domains, including academia, cognitive neuroscience, brain-inspired artificial intelligence (AI), data science, human-computer interaction and human factors engineering, healthcare, clinical research, and research and development in biotechnology.

Yuan Zhen, associate director of ICI and head of the Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences at UM, said that the programme integrates cognitive psychology, computer science, and neuroscience. Students will explore interdisciplinary fields such as decision-making and addiction, multilingualism, lifespan development, and brain disorders. They will also acquire advanced interdisciplinary knowledge in computer science, neuroscience and related fields, and focus on cutting-edge topics such as perception, cognition (such as decision-making and neurolinguistics), brain health, and brain-inspired AI.

The programme aims to equip students to lead in knowledge creation at the intersection of psychology, biology (such as cellular and molecular neuroscience), AI, and brain science. It also focuses on developing advanced research skills in neuroimaging, cognitive neuroscience, and brain disorders, thereby laying a solid foundation for future research breakthroughs in these fields. To graduate, candidates must successfully pass the qualifying examination and proposal assessment, complete the written thesis as well as the oral defence. They are also required to make scientific contributions through publications in international journals and by publishing or presenting their work at prestigious conferences.

Applications for the Doctor of Philosophy in Brain and Cognitive Sciences programme are now open until 31 May 2025. To apply online or to learn more about the admission guidelines, please visit: https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/doctoral-degrees-programmes/. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 2456 during office hours or email ici.cogbrainsci@um.edu.mo.