Maison Keïa Presents 'Gestures of Love' by Kelly Santos — A Poetic Celebration of Human Connection during NY Frieze Week

Maison Keïa Presents: “Gestures of Love” by Kelly Santos Artist Kelly Santos | Photo by Frédéric Monceau Gestures of Love is a striking body of work that explores love in its many forms

Kelly Santos’s work is profoundly human. It transcends the visual and speaks to our inner lives—our longing, tenderness, and resilience.” — Kenza Adeïda, founder of Maison Keïa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maison Keïa is proud to present Gestures of Love, an immersive art exhibition by Franco-Portuguese artist Kelly Santos, premiering in New York City during NY Frieze Week, from May 8 to 11 hosted by WSA Following its debut in Mexico City, this New York edition marks the second chapter of Gestures of Love, a striking body of work that explores love in its many forms—romantic, familial, platonic, and spiritual. Through an intimate blend of collage, video art, and photography, Santos invites audiences to reflect on the power of small gestures in shaping emotional landscapes.This new chapter reflects a bold transition in Kelly Santos’ practice, moving beyond documentary photography and into a space of personal vulnerability, experimentation, and introspection. The artist’s signature sensitivity is present in every detail, as she weaves stories captured across Mexico City, Tijuana, Paris, Lisbon, and New York—each piece a testament to the quiet power of connection.Kenza Adeïda, founder of Maison Keïa and curator of the exhibition, remarks:“Kelly Santos’s work is profoundly human. It transcends the visual and speaks to our inner lives—our longing, tenderness, and resilience. Gestures of Love is more than an art show; it is a meditative experience on what it means to love and be loved.”The installation will feature never-before-seen works alongside iconic pieces such as Marcas de Amor (Tijuana, 2019) and Emptiness (Paris, 2021). A centerpiece video work explores the transformation of sorrow into compassion through the lens of perspective—offering visitors a space to reflect and reconnect with their own stories.𝗘𝘅𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀:Gestures of Love by Kelly SantosDates: May 8–11, 2025Location: WSA161 Water Street, Apt 1906, New York, NY 10038RSVPs required via https://lu.ma/3gc0d1ah Presented by: Maison KeïaCurated by: Kenza AdeïdaPress Contact: Thais Eliasen – thais@thaiseliasenpr.com | +1 774-319-0317Sales Contact: Kenza Adeïda – kenza@maisonkeia.com | +1 646-544-4413𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁:Kelly Santos is a French-Portuguese contemporary artist whose practice spans photography, video, and mixed media. Known for her decade-long documentary work along the US-Mexico border, she now turns inward, using art as a vehicle to explore emotional depth, collective memory, and spiritual healing.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲ï𝗮:Founded by Kenza Adeïda, Maison Keïa is an innovative platform dedicated to curating and producing intimate contemporary art experiences. It supports visionary artists whose work challenges emotional, political, and cultural boundaries

