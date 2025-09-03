Açaí Republic Announced as Official Sponsor of UFC BJJ Events

Wagner Pereira, Stephen Tecci, Claudia Gadelha and Adriano Nasal.

The organization celebrates its expansion and business establishment and open new store in Ocoee, FL, this Friday

Jiu-jitsu is a central part of our history, and we’re proud to stand alongside athletes who represent the sport’s evolution and spirit.” — Adriano Nasal, founder of Açaí Republic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Açaí Republic has been confirmed as the official sponsor of the upcoming UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (UFC BJJ) series. The partnership kicked off with UFC BJJ 2 on July 31, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and continues as we approach UFC BJJ 3 in October. The brand has been founded in the local California jiu-jitsu community and has been the sponsor to legends and rising stars in the sport for years, like Diego Pato, Cobrinha, Mica Galvão, Icaro Moreno, The Baby Shark, among others. In addition to the partnership, Açaí Republic is conquering the US market with new stores in Florida, California, and soon Las Vegas.Founded in Southern California, Açaí Republic was born within the jiu-jitsu scene, serving as a post-training stop for athletes and supporting grassroots events. Today, with 34 locations across California, Arizona, Hawaii, and Florida, the brand maintains its commitment to health, performance, and authenticity, offering organic açaí bowls, smoothies, and traditional Brazilian snacks.“Supporting UFC BJJ is more than a sponsorship for us, it’s an opportunity to boost our sport even more,” said Adriano Nasal, founder of Açaí Republic. “Jiu-jitsu is a central part of our history, and we’re proud to stand alongside athletes who represent the sport’s evolution and spirit.”Throughout its journey, Açaí Republic has supported renowned athletes and competitions in the BJJ community, reinforcing its role not just as a food brand, but as an ally to sports. UFC BJJ marks a new stage for Açaí Republic as an international organization.In addition to this partnership, Açaí Republic continues with its expansion in Florida. Following the successful opening in Altamonte Springs, FL, Açaí Republic will open a new store in Ocoee. The strategy to conquer Florida’s market is the same as that of California: high quality. Wagner Pereira, Açaí Republic Partner and Entrepreneur, says that the goal is to standardize the products' quality and the customer experience. “Our stores consistently provide positive energy and a welcoming atmosphere. We want our clients to feel good and return, regardless of the state they're in,” says Pereira.With the wave of health and wellness influencers and advocates, the açai berry became very popular in the United States. Açaí Republic stands out by bringing to the United States the genuine original açaí from Brazil and a franchising system that supports entrepreneurs.The new store is located at 10157 W Colonial Dr Suite B, Ocoee, FL 34761 – and is now open to the public with a Grand Opening scheduled for September. For more information on locations and the UFC BJJ partnership, please visit https://www.acairepublic.com/ or @acairepublic on Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.