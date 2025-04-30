From ‘Mother of the Year’ to Maker of Memories: Aleene’s Honors Creative Women Everywhere

Aleene’s celebrates generations of creative women with a Mother’s Day campaign honoring maker moms and the legacy of hands-on creativity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1955, Aleene Jackson—the inventor of the now-iconic Tacky Glue—was named Mother of the Year by the LA Examiner. Nearly 70 years later, her legacy still bonds generations through creativity, family tradition, and the power of making things by hand.

This May and into June, Aleene’s is honoring mothers and makers across the globe with a heartfelt campaign celebrating the women who craft, create, and care. The centerpiece? A cross-platform “Crafting Train” that invites creators to collaborate, shout each other out, and pass the creative spark forward.

“Aleene wasn’t just a crafter—she was a mother, a pioneer, and a connector,” says Josh Wolverton, Chief Commercial Officer at I Love To Create. “This campaign is about honoring that legacy while spotlighting today’s modern matriarchs of making.”

How It Works: The Crafting Train 🚂

Kicking off in early May, the Aleene’s Crafting Train invites sewing, paper, and DIY influencers to:

• Create a retro-inspired project using Aleene’s adhesives

• Pass the spotlight to the next crafter via Instagram or TikTok

• Celebrate each other’s work in a chain of community shout-outs

• End the train with a major Mother’s Day celebration across Aleene’s platforms — including social channels, email campaigns, and special call-outs — giving participants exposure to millions of craft lovers and celebrating the makers who joined the ride.

Makers can also join in by sharing their own #AleenesLegacy stories #MothersWhoMake #CraftingTrain - honoring the moms or mother-figures who passed down their love of glue guns (er, Tacky Glue 😉), scissors, and creativity.

From One Mother to Millions: Aleene Jackson’s story began in a California flower shop, where she invented the world’s first Tacky Glue to help her customers make better arrangements. She went on to host The Creative Living Show, author over a dozen craft books, and inspire countless kids, crafters, and entrepreneurs. This Mother's Day, Aleene’s invites families to revisit those roots—with throwback projects from Aleene’s Big Book of Crafts, vintage glue bottles, and a renewed commitment to celebrating the ones who made us crafty.

@aleenesDIY | #MothersWhoMake #AleenesLegacy #CraftingTrain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.