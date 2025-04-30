3DCal.com Adds KTM 890 Adventure R and Husqvarna 701 Enduro, Elevating Bike Customization with Protective Decals

3D Render of Protective Decal Design on KTM 890 Adventure R 3D Render of Protective Decal Design on Husqvarna 701 Enduro R 3DCal.com's 3D render technology is difficult to tell from a real-life photo

NORTH HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DCal.com , the first graphic design system to integrate patent-pending real-time 3D rendering technology for vehicle customization, announces the addition of two legendary adventure motorcycles—the KTM 890 Adventure R and Husqvarna 701 Enduro—to its innovative platform. This expansion empowers riders to design, visualize, and order custom protective decal sets that offer some of the most cost-effective protection available, transforming personalization with unmatched precision and accessibility.Released in February 2025, 3DCal.com redefines motorcycle customization by making professional-grade design accessible to all. Built on StickerStoke ’s Twyst platform, the system enables users to create custom decals using a simplified graphic design interface, visualize their designs on hyper-realistic, true-to-scale 3D models in real time, and order thick, protective decal sets for easy self-installation. Unlike thin vinyl wraps that require professional expertise, 3DCal.com’s 21-mil thick decals are engineered for durability, resisting scratches and UV damage while protecting areas where skid plates and crash bars cannot. These decals provide a cost-effective shield, ensuring that when peeled off years later, the bike remains in pristine condition. “Our platform breaks down the barriers of customization and protection,” said Court Rand, founder of 3DCal.com. “Riders can design with confidence, see their bike’s final look, and install decals that safeguard their investment affordably.”The KTM 890 Adventure R and Husqvarna 701 Enduro have been meticulously crafted as true-to-scale 3D models within the 3DCal.com platform, ensuring that every decal set fits perfectly and complements each bike’s rugged aesthetic. The patent-pending real-time 3D rendering technology allows users to preview their designs with hyper-realistic accuracy, a process that typically requires years of vehicle wrap design experience. This makes 3DCal.com the only system of its kind, enabling riders to adjust designs on the fly and achieve flawless results without specialized skills.To spark creativity, 3DCal.com will be offering a variety of design templates and starting points for the KTM 890 Adventure R and Husqvarna 701 Enduro. These customizable templates allow users to add text, upload graphics or photos, and select from a full range of colors, creating unique designs that reflect their style. Riders can incorporate brand logos, support non-profits like the Motorcycle Relief Project, or explore artist collaborations for exclusive artwork. Once a design is finalized, users order their protective decal sets through 3DCal.com, which manages production, printing, and global shipping. The thick decals arrive ready for easy self-installation, offering both protection and personalization that can be removed without damaging the bike’s finish.“The KTM 890 Adventure R and Husqvarna 701 Enduro are built for adventure, and our decals are built to protect them,” said Court Rand. “Riders can design, visualize, and install custom decals that shield their bikes in ways traditional accessories can’t, all while keeping costs low and style high.”3DCal.com fosters a dynamic community, integrating top motorcycle brand logos, supporting charitable causes, and showcasing artist-driven designs. With the global off-road motorcycle accessories market projected to reach US$3,322.0 million by 2034, 3DCal.com is poised to lead the demand for protective, personalized decals tailored to rugged conditions. The platform plans to expand with additional motorcycle models and customization options, further empowering riders worldwide.Riders are invited to design and order their custom protective decal sets for the KTM 890 Adventure R and Husqvarna 701 Enduro today at 3DCal.com.About 3DCal.comReleased in 2025, 3DCal.com is the first graphic design system to combine patent-pending real-time 3D rendering with true-to-scale vehicle models for custom motorcycle decals. Built on StickerStoke’s Twyst platform, it enables riders to design, visualize, and order thick, protective decal sets for easy self-installation. 3DCal.com supports riders, brands, artists, and non-profits, handling production and global shipping to deliver durable, high-quality decals.

