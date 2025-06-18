STK StickerStoke Expands 3DCal.com with 2024-2025 KTM SX Series, Advancing Custom Motocross Graphics

This 3D rendering of the 2024-2025 KTM SX series showcases the platform’s precision technology, empowering riders to design custom graphics with ease. This screen capture shows the platform’s unique 3D graphic design interface, where a user customizes a KTM 450 SX-F with precision, using a vast library of elements and real-time 3D visualization. Behold the final touch! This hyper-realistic 3D visualizer from STK StickerStoke’s 3DCal.com showcases a custom protective graphics design on a KTM 450 SX-F, bringing riders’ visions to life with stunning detail.

NORTH HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STK StickerStoke , a leader in software for 3D product customization and customer engagement, announces the addition of the 2024-2025 KTM SX series motocross bikes to its innovative platform, 3DCal.com . This expansion strengthens 3DCal.com’s position as the premier destination for designing custom protective graphics, offering unmatched precision and interactivity for powersports enthusiasts.What is 3DCal.com?3DCal.com is a cutting-edge web-based platform powered by STK StickerStoke’s proprietary Twyst software, designed to revolutionize custom graphic design for powersports vehicles. Utilizing advanced 3D rendering and precision scaling algorithms, 3DCal.com delivers a hyper-realistic design experience, making professional-grade customization accessible and affordable. Unlike traditional methods that rely on expensive designers or generic templates, 3DCal.com empowers users to take control, transforming how riders personalize their bikes.Revolutionary Precision with 3D ModelsEvery vehicle on 3DCal.com, including the newly added 2024-2025 KTM SX series, is represented by a meticulously crafted 3D model. These models are engineered to match the exact dimensions and contours of each bike, ensuring graphics fit perfectly when applied. This precision eliminates costly trial and error, delivering a seamless fit for every curve and panel of the KTM SX series, renowned for its high-performance engines and dynamic bodywork.Empowering Creativity with Hyper-Realistic Visualization3DCal.com enables users to design and visualize custom protective graphics in real time on hyper-realistic 3D models. Riders can experiment with colors, patterns, logos, and finishes, seeing their creations from every angle as if the bike were physically present. The intuitive, no-code interface requires no design expertise, allowing anyone to craft stunning graphics. Integrated social sharing boosts engagement, letting users showcase designs online.Community Collaboration and Logo Integration3DCal.com fosters a vibrant community by allowing riders, clubs, and leagues to upload and share custom graphics. This feature strengthens group identity, enabling motocross teams or riding clubs to create and distribute designs that reflect their unique style. Additionally, companies in the powersports industry can upload logos and branding elements, which users can seamlessly integrate into their designs. This increases brand visibility and fosters customer loyalty, as riders personalize their bikes while promoting favorite brands, creating a win-win for businesses and enthusiasts.Marketplace for Design Sharing and Monetization3DCal.com’s marketplace allows users to share, buy, and sell custom designs, creating a dynamic ecosystem for creativity. Artists can monetize their work, earning royalties per sale, while riders gain access to a diverse library of pre-designed graphics for further customization. “Our marketplace empowers creators and riders alike,” said Court Rand, Founder of STK StickerStoke. “Artists earn from their designs, and users get endless inspiration, making customization more collaborative.”Premium Production with Substance 21-Mil Laminated VinylOnce a design is finalized, STK StickerStoke prints it on premium vinyl and laminates it to produce a durable 21-mil-thick protective coating from USA-based manufacturer Substance. This robust laminate shields bikes from roost (debris kicked up by tires), trail rash, boot scuffs, and UV fade, ensuring graphics remain vibrant and protective. The result is a high-quality, long-lasting product that enhances both aesthetics and resale value.Significant Cost SavingsBy streamlining the design process, 3DCal.com saves users hundreds of dollars compared to traditional graphic design services. Starting at just $270, riders can create and apply a full custom wrap, a fraction of the cost of hiring professionals or replacing OEM parts. Users praise the platform’s affordability, with one noting, “I designed a pro-level graphic in under an hour for way less than I expected.”A Game-Changer for Customer Engagement“3DCal.com is redefining customization in powersports,” said Court Rand. “With the KTM SX series and our robust community and marketplace features, we’re empowering riders to express themselves while saving money. Our software also provides manufacturers and dealers with analytics to connect with customers, making 3DCal.com a true engagement platform.”Get Started TodayRiders can visit 3DCal.com to explore the KTM SX series and other models, design for free using their desktop or laptop computer, and save projects with step-by-step tutorials. Precision-cut graphics are shipped globally for easy installation. Companies and creators can leverage the platform’s logo upload and marketplace features to engage with the community.For more information, visit 3DCal.com or contact info@3DCal.com

