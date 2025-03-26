As Tesla Vandalism Surges, 3DCal.com Empowers Owners with Custom Protection Through Innovative 3D Design Platform

You can create custom decals to express your personality or message Express yourself with 3DCal custom protective wrap designer Easily create custom branding for your business Cybertruck fleet

A Breakthrough 3D Graphic Design Platform Enables Cybertruck Owners to Personalize and Protect Their Vehicles with Military-Grade Decals

We are hopeful our patent-pending software captures the interest of Elon Musk and Tom Zhu. Through our parent company, StickerStoke, we offer this platform for licensing.” — Alejandro Laufer

NORTH HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Tesla vehicles increasingly targeted by vandalism—including keying, scratches, and other damage—Cybertruck owners now have a way to fight back while expressing their individuality. 3DCal.com has launched a groundbreaking design platform that pairs an intuitive graphic design interface with real-time 3D rendering, making vehicle wrap customization effortless for users of all experience levels. This cutting-edge tool allows Cybertruck owners to create custom protective decals that not only enhance their vehicle’s look but also provide durable, military-grade protection against vandalism and everyday wear.Revolutionizing Vehicle Customization with Advanced TechnologyThe 3DCal.com platform introduces a simplified, vector-based graphic design system integrated with real-time 3D rendering. This combination ensures that users—whether experienced designers or first-time customizers—can see exactly how their designs will appear on their Cybertruck before ordering. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-designed templates make it easy to create and visualize a unique look without requiring professional skills or external software. The vector-based system ensures precision and scalability, allowing users to create high-quality, crisp designs that maintain sharpness at any size.Beyond Vinyl Wraps: The Strength of Protective DecalsUnlike traditional vinyl wraps, which offer minimal defense, 3DCal.com’s decals utilize a 11.2-mil-thick vinyl laminate from Substance—a leader in powersports protection known for its U.S.-manufactured, ultra-resilient materials. Designed to endure harsh weather, UV exposure, and physical impacts, these decals absorb energy from vandalism attempts, shopping carts, and door dings, preserving the Cybertruck’s sleek exterior. Traditional wraps often require expert installation due to delicate materials and complex fits. 3DCal.com’s precision-cut decals, however, align seamlessly with the CyberTruck’s angular contours, enabling hassle-free DIY application.A Practical Solution for Small Businesses and Commercial FleetsIn addition to personal use, 3DCal.com’s platform provides a game-changing solution for small businesses looking to brand their Cybertruck fleets. 3DCal.com slashes the cost and complexity of commercial branding. Fleet owners can now independently design, order, and install professional-grade decals, bypassing expensive third-party services. The added vandalism resistance further safeguards their investments, ensuring that brand visibility remains intact.Alejandro Laufer, Co-Founder of 3DCal.com, sees a broader potential for this technology beyond individual consumers:“We are crossing our fingers that our patent-pending software captures the interest of Elon Musk and Tom Zhu, as we are offering our platform for licensing through our parent company, StickerStoke . This would immediately empower Tesla customers and small businesses to easily personalize their Cybertrucks, enhancing customer engagement and loyalty while boosting sales to commercial fleet owners.”Engaging the Cybertruck CommunityTesla owners are already showcasing their unique Cybertruck designs using #CyberProtect3D, sharing bold graphics that double as armor against everyday damage. To encourage adoption, 3DCal.com is launching the #CyberProtect3D challenge—inviting Cybertruck owners to design their own protective decals and share them on social media. Early adopters who use this hashtag and place an order within the first month will receive a 10% discount on their decal set.About 3DCal.com3DCal.com is based on Twyst software from its parent company StickerStoke to pioneer user-driven vehicle customization through advanced 3D design tools and durable material innovation. The platform bridges creativity and practicality for consumers and businesses alike.For more information, visit www.3DCal.com and StickerStoke.comFollow 3DCal on social media for updates, design inspiration, and customer showcases.

