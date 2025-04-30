PERCY 3 TRIUMPHANT NIGHT AS MONA LEE FULTZ TAKES HOME PERCY’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AND I’M RIGHT HERE, MAMA, WINS TWO

Mona Lee Fultz's sister & brother in law Aniela & Michael Costello

Academy of Independent Motion Pictures Awards Mona Fultz With Highest Honor and I'm Right Here, Mama, becomes teaching moment for Percy audience in attendance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With sweeping and deep overtures about the passing of time and passing of precious lives The 3rd Annual PERCY AWARDS for FILM on Saturday night became more of a coming together and meeting of the heart & soul for all in attendance than it did to only celebrate film.Austin Film Actor and Austin Film Coach Mona Lee Fultz was awarded on April 26th 2025 The PERCY Lifetime Achievement in Film by The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures (AUSTIN) for her long running acting career in film since the 1970s and for her long coaching career leading thousands of aspiring actors for over 5 decades. She leaves her deep imprint in film, independent film and inside the hearts and minds of the countless human beings she so lovingly and positively touched. Mona Lee Fultz is the VERY FIRST PERCY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT. Ms. Fultz passed away on March 31st after suffering a stroke on February 11th.“There were no tracks or trails for Mona Lee Fultz to follow when she arrived on the Austin scene. She just had a diehard spirit that said ‘film and theater belonged here and in the big lights’, so she created BriteLites Acting Studio and held to her belief. The honor of THE PERCY AWARD for FILM for her tireless work is the icing on the cake as this truly is an award that belongs to all those who follow their bliss. She may have accompanied many, but it took courage for those to step onto this trail. May the curtains keep rising,” said Fultz’s sister Aniela Costello.I'm Right Here, Mama, a film that delves into the depths of grief (the devastating loss of 3 children and a husband), the relentless pursuit of inner peace and an intimate underscore about the power of vulnerability and the need for connection in facing life's toughest challenges, won THE PERCY for Best Documentary but then it ran against all other PERCY film submissions for 2025 and the AIMP Board voted it also BEST PICTURE in PERCY’s Year 3. The film was Directed by Mari Moxley and Produced by Cristi Bundukamara, who is the mother and wife of the focal family members in the film.Peyton Walker, a Texan but USC grad, took home Best Actress for her portrayal of a heroine running for her life trying to escape the clutches of a serial killer on Halloween night. Walker won THE PERCY for her picture-perfect portrayal and presence in the role without any mistakes.Such was the same for DISJOINT film star Ohannes Montgomery. The teenage actor won PERCY’s Best Actor for his portrayal of a semi-lost but rising Video Gamer who is befriended by gaming geniuses in Los Angeles’ flourishing gaming community.One of the very best performances in film that THE PERCY received for 2025 was a Short Film called Endgame out of Los Angeles by film Director Michael Alexander Lopez. The film centers around a Jewish POW'S life taking a perilous turn when he's invited to play a high-stakes chess game against a competitive Nazi commandant. In the film LA Actor Jay Kiman put forth the very definition of less is more, low volume and perfect accent style bathed in focused acting to land PERCY’s Best Supporting Actor.Finally, We Are All In This Together Directed by Daniel Troia won PERCY’s coveted Strength & Spirit Award due to the achievement of the very definition of the film category as Troia showed incredible, superhuman effort in making the film. Moreover, the film was expertly made. The film covered current, divisive times in America, with a man setting off on a cross-country bicycle journey, with no food, no money, and the hope of gaining a better understanding of the human connection by connecting with complete strangers along the way.PERCY YEAR 4 opens this Summer 2025 and film submissions can be made on Film Freeway by searching THE PERCY – The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures.

2025 PERCY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT TRIBUTE MONA LEE FULTZ

