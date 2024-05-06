Powerful Independent Film, Seahorse, Takes Home Best Picture at ’24 PERCY
Austin’s Academy of Independent Motion Pictures Builds Truly Independent Home With Core Independent Film Artists Winning The Percy In Year 2.
I just think this (The Percy) is so fitting for Austin because it gives us a place and space to make truly independent film, to love what we do and to be truly recognized for it”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was an Austin independent film about a divorced mother who is battling through life hooked to heroin and, thru it all, still trying to be a mother to her young daughter which took home the 2024 PERCY for Best Picture.
— Austin actor Natalie Houchins
“Rommel Eclarinal makes films about human beings having a voice. This is of utmost importance for film and for audiences, and it is very important to us,” said AIMP Governor Tiffany Holmes White. The Austin independent film director, Eclarinal, also won Best Director for his guidance on the film story.
Austin actor Natalie Houchins starred in Seahorse as the struggling mother and landed haymaker after haymaker in scenes throughout the film that deeply moved The Percy Board of Governors. “I just think this (The Percy) is so fitting for Austin because it gives us a place and space to make truly independent film, to love what we do and to be truly recognized for it,” said Houchins.
Mystic Maya, Journey of Initiation by documentary filmmaker Douglas Beechwood took home The Percy for Best Documentary. The film doc magically deep dives into the world of the Maya Indians, their culture and history which dates back over 28,000 plus years.
Best Screenplay went to Houston writer Josh Rabalais who penned A Bridge of Faith, a short film screenplay which offers a deeply compelling tale of a priest who undergoes a crisis of faith in pursuit of a glimmer of meaning in the current, turbulent world.
Los Angeles filmmaker and actor Dan Salem and wife Mandi Mellen won Best Editing for their feature film, Alone, which portrays the nightmare struggle of one woman going down the cognitive tubes while under isolation during Covid. Salem’s editing was a turnkey for the film because it drew deep interest into Mellen’s character.
Finally, the highly coveted Strength & Spirit Percy went to Dallas filmmaker Aaron C. Butler who made Mauve, a documentary about a DFW area theatrical group performing the stage presentation of The Color Purple. Butler won the award due to his unwavering spirit, drive and focus in making motion pictures while facing a wall of adversity growing up in South Dallas.
Academy of Independent Motion Pictures
AIMP@thepercy.org
Governor Bryan N. Hadley
The Percy Ceremony Year 2