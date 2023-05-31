The Percy Delivers In Austin With Magical Night In May As Big Film History Is Made
Austin’s Academy of Independent Motion Pictures Honors 13 Film Artists With The PercyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A total of thirteen film artists were awarded a Percy Award for Film at the venerable Dougherty Theater in Austin on May 19th. In hues of blue, purple and white light cascading on center stage, film actors, artists and filmmakers from Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Hollywood and the East Coast met for a night of heartfelt speeches, photos on Percy’s plaid carpet and in front of a step & repeat one attendee noted, “It’s the best branding I’ve ever seen for any film award, and I mean anywhere.”
Highly seasoned and storied actor/filmmakers Will Wallace and Brian Presley took home two Percy Awards each on the night. Wallace won Best Director for his highly detailed work in Red Wing, a Texas independent classic. He also was a lead producer on Warning Shot, which won for Best Picture.
Wallace said, “I’m really at a loss for words. I’m deeply honored by the Percy and will always treasure it. I know we are a part of something truly historic tonight.”
Brian Presley won Best Actor and Best Screenplay for his work in Hostile Territory. The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures was highly impressed with Presley’s ability to both direct and lead act in the film and at a high level, a difficult task to perform in a feature film. Wallace’s son, Hunter, also won Best Supporting Actor for his rich character he performed in Jurassic Tale.
Many in the audience felt the two moments of the night were Destiny Soria’s acceptance speech, taking home the Percy as Best Actress. The actress was moved to tears of joy accepting the award and gave a heartfelt speech of thanks to many in her family. Soria was quoted as saying, “I’m still so overjoyed that I won the Percy for Best Actress. I’m so grateful and humbled by this award. I just love my medal!”
Will Wallace also gave both a humorous and moving tale of two acting greats who passed away some years ago, Bill Paxton and Luke Perry. Both Perry and Paxton took a chance as ‘name actors’ on Wallace’s Red Wing but the film became an independent classic and success. Paxton and Perry won the Percy (posthumously) for Spirit & Strength in their long contributions to the art of film.
Best Short Film went to a West Coast gem titled Who’s Watching Who? by Chris Levine, Dawn Lizzul & Alex Lizzul. The short is a hilarious and well thought out take on a party guy who is counseled on life by the boy he’s supposed to be babysitting.
Tiago Mesquita won the inaugural Percy for Best Cinematography for his complex camera work in Warning Shot, and Isaac Rodriguez won for Best Editing and Special FX as the Texas filmmaker made history by winning a Percy for his work in mastering a dinosaur puppet on set and in the editing booth for Jurassic Tale.
AIMP Percy Governor Cesar Diaz capped the night, “This has been the most joyous dream come true, moving to Austin from Mexico years ago and, now, watching The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures take off. We awarded tonight simply the best performance in each category. These artists won the Percy tonight because they were the best each time, and that makes us feel really good about what we do.”
Percy Governor Tiffany Holmes White concurred, “We had a triumphant evening celebrating the very best in cinema. We are very happy for both the winners and nominees, and we are ecstatic about where The Percy is headed for the future of film.”
This was the inaugural season for the Academy of Independent Motion Pictures and The Percy. The second year begins on August 15th 2023, as film artists from around the world can submit their film performances on the Academy of Independent Motion Pictures’ landing page on Film Freeway.
Bryan N. Hadley
Academy of Independent Motion Pictures
+1 512-810-8992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
The Percy For Film ~ Austin's Magical Night In May