“When we see the sun, there is always hope” – Hilary’s story

After losing her brother to suicide, Hilary was struck with shock and unanswered questions. She reflects on the happy memories of her brother and the support she received from Rethink Mental Illness’ suicide bereavement service.

The main reaction to the news from my sister of my brother’s untimely death, by taking his own life, was first shock, but then numbness and gradually a mind fog. Everything else that day involved just going through the motions - feeding the cat, making a light meal, probably soup. Then came the raw emotion.

My need to share the news with my two daughters was urgent. I had to share this load which was weighing on my heart, even though it was early on a Thursday morning when they were both getting ready for work. It wasn’t just my own grief and my sister’s that I was dealing with, but conveying shocking news to them about their uncle, as well as listening to their reaction over the phone and not being able to prepare them for what I was about to say. I was, after all, still just beginning to process my own shock and grief.

On top of this, one of the saddest, most difficult things was that I had gone through, and still am processing, another bereavement only 3 months earlier. My husband of 36 years died after a short illness, albeit peacefully. So, I had no one at home to share my grief with on an hourly basis in those first few days.