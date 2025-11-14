What is a panic attack?



A panic attack is a sudden feeling of intense fear or discomfort that can cause both mental and physical symptoms.

These may include a fast heartbeat, sweating, heavy and fast breathing, hot flushes, shaking, dizziness, and a feeling of impending doom or panic.

Panic attacks are often part of anxiety disorders, such as panic disorder, but can also occur in other situations where anxiety is present.

How do panic attacks happen?

Panic attacks happen when your brain reacts to a perceived threat or danger by releasing stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol.

This triggers the body's "fight, flight, or freeze" response, even if the danger is not real. The physical symptoms are a result of these hormones.

For some people, these feelings of fear and danger can be ongoing and may interrupt daily routines, even after the threat has passed.

How can someone get through a panic attack?

Ride it out: Try not to fight the attack; let it run its course.

Reassure yourself: Remind yourself that panic attacks are not dangerous and will pass, usually lasting between 5 and 20 minutes.

Breathe deeply: Focus on slow, deep breaths in and out to help calm your body.

Ground yourself: Concentrate on your surroundings by focusing on three things you can see, hear, and touch.

Get support: Reach out to a trusted person or a helpline for support.

Breathing exercises: Sit or lie in a comfortable position, keep your back straight, and breathe slowly to help reduce stress.



If these steps don’t help, try other relaxation methods or contact a healthcare professional for advice.