Parallels of psychosis – Ruth’s story

Ruth explores the parallels between stress-induced psychosis in 2007 and postpartum psychosis in 2019, where she was supported by an advocate from Rethink Mental Illness. She currently has a diagnosis of bipolar and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

2007

At 26, life became stressful at work and at home. I felt like everyone else was going through really important things in their lives. In my conscious decision not to offload on them, my life turned into a pressure-cooker. Stress, lack of sleep and dramatic weight loss were seen as causes of my first episode.

Often described as 'losing touch with reality', psychosis is when your whole world and beliefs are challenged. Your new fragile belief system is your new truth. However odd it is, your delusions and hallucinations are as real to you as the life you experienced before. I experienced auditory and visual hallucinations: faces from a magazine grew fangs and snarled at me, my cats became devils, evil voices came out of my boyfriend's phone.

My parents lived far away, but when they heard me delusional on the phone, they drove straight to me in the middle of the night. It’s very tough reflecting on how my delusions must have been received by my loved ones. It was so important to have family and friends close by; their unconditional love despite feeling as though they’d 'lost' me at the time.