TTA (The Training Associates) TTA Staffing and Temp Resources Award 2025

TTA Named as a Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company by Training Industry for Second Consecutive Year

Being recognized for the second year in a row underscores our commitment to excellence and the meaningful impact we create for learners and organizations worldwide.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO, TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA proudly announces its recognition as a Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company by Training Industry, Inc. for the second consecutive year. TTA, a pioneer in learning and development staffing, has been delivering scalable solutions for over 30 years, supporting organizations ranging from dynamic start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. With a network of more than 23,000 vetted L&D professionals, TTA seamlessly augments internal teams and scales workforce solutions to support large, complex training initiatives.As organizations navigate shifting priorities and evolving skill demands, the need for agile L&D staffing partners has never been more important. This recognition highlights the growing demand and strategic value of staff augmentation across industries and company sizes. In fact, recent data shows that external training services spending rose to approximately $12.4 billion in 2024, accounting for 12–13% of total U.S. training expenditures (trainingmag.com). Additionally, organizations are increasingly turning to flexible, contingent L&D talent, with 41% of HR and L&D professionals reporting the use of contractors to address skills gaps, and nearly 77% of companies expecting to significantly increase their use of freelance and contingent workers over the next five years (reworked.co). TTA’s staffing solutions directly address these trends, providing agile, scalable talent to meet evolving training needs.Training Industry selected companies based on the following key criteria:• Breadth and quality of staff augmentation services and resources.• Industry visibility, innovation, and impact on the learning services market.• Quality of client representation and feedback.• Business performance and sustained growth.“We’re excited to unveil our 2025 Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies list, highlighting organizations that deliver exceptional training support through staff augmentation,” said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry Inc. “These providers help companies fill critical L&D roles—from eLearning developers to virtual instructors—and support functions like content creation, curriculum development, training delivery, and administration. Their services enable organizations to stay agile and effectively meet the evolving needs of their learners.”“Being recognized for the second year in a row underscores our commitment to excellence and the meaningful impact we create for learners and organizations worldwide,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “Staffing L&D professionals has been at the core of our business since 1994. We’re proud to continue delivering flexible, high-impact talent solutions that drive meaningful results for our clients.”About TTATTA is a globally recognized, women-owned certified business known for its agility in supporting learning and development initiatives of all sizes across diverse training modalities. Leveraging a vast network of on-demand, top-tier training talent, TTA expertly addresses all design, development, and delivery requirements using advanced technologies and contemporary learning strategies.In addition to this honor, TTA has consistently been recognized across multiple categories , including:• Top 20 Outsourcing Company (12 years)• Top 20 Learning Services Company (2 years)• Watch List Leadership Training Company (7 years)• Top 20 IT and Technology Company (12 years)• Top Custom Content Development Company (8 years)TTA has also secured numerous Brandon Hall awards in partnership with its clients for innovation in learning.For more information, visit www.thetrainingassociates.com About Training Industry, Inc.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Its platform delivers news, insights, articles, and research to help professionals and companies effectively manage training initiatives. Training Industry publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports that highlight industry leaders across various sectors.

