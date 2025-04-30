The Golffice Opens Third Location in Birmingham

Offers 24-hour indoor virtual golf experience for all levels of players.

We wanted to have a place for our fellow golfers to practice and play no matter what the weather or time of day.” — Michael Weber, The Golffice Co-Founder

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golffice, a 24-hour indoor virtual golf experience for all levels of players, has opened its newest location in at 520 Cahaba Park Circle (Highway 280) in Birmingham, AL, joining existing sites in Birmingham’s Vestavia (1442 Montgomery Highway) and Trussville (3575 Vann Road) communities.

The Golffice offers indoor golf simulators that deliver a range of virtual golf experiences for group outings, as well as golf leagues at multiple levels of experience and competition. The facility is available 24/7/365 for group rentals from 30 minutes up to four hours. The Golffice also offers monthly memberships for individuals. Tee times can be booked in advance on the company’s website at www.thegolffice.com.

The Golffice was founded in 2023 and is the brainchild of the father and son team of Birmingham residents Michael and Jack Weber. The immediate success of the company’s first two locations led to the most recent expansion.

“We wanted to have a place for our fellow golfers to practice and play no matter what the weather or time of day,” said Michael Weber. “Anyone who loves golf as much as we do will appreciate the opportunity to swing a club in perfect conditions, while getting immediate feedback on their swing.”

For more information visit www.thegolffice.com.



