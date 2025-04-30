Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Brookings Man Pleads Not Guilty to 50 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, April 28, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brookings man has pleaded not guilty to 50 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Mohammad Ghosheh (Go-shin), 25, entered his plea Monday in Brookings County Circuit Court. He faces a minimum sentence of one year in prison on each count. 

“The charges reflect the seriousness of having a 15-year-old victim involved in this case,” said Attorney General Jackley.

DCI is leading the investigation and has been assisted by the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Brookings Police Department. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Trial is scheduled for August. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

