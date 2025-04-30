FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Attorney General Jackley Encourages South Dakotans

To Observe National Fentanyl Awareness Day Today

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages South Dakotans to remember those impacted by Fentanyl during National Fentanyl Awareness Day which is today (Tuesday).

“Too many families have been impacted by Fentanyl in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “South Dakota law enforcement seized 18.2 pounds of Fentanyl in 2024, enough to overdose every South Dakotan four or five times over.”

National Fentanyl Awareness Day highlights the dangers of Fentanyl and educates the public on overdose prevention.

Last week, Attorney General Jackley, Emily’s Hope, and the state Departments of Health and Social Services announced a partnership to distribute 20,000 naloxone kits throughout South Dakota. Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication which helps those who are dealing with overdoses of opioids including Fentanyl.

“South Dakota is the first state in the nation where state government has partnered with an organization like Emily’s Hope to provide naloxone kits statewide,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Attorney General Jackley has been a strong advocate of Fentanyl awareness. He has asked the Trump Administration and Congress to strengthen security at the southern border to keep Fentanyl from coming into the United States and South Dakota.

Law enforcement in South Dakota at all levels arrested 330 people on Fentanyl charges in 2024. The amount of Fentanyl, in grams, seized in the last five years in South Dakota:

2020 578.631

2021 3098.285

2022 8568.209

2023 4636.901

2024 8262.000

2025 767.756

2025 numbers are January through March.

