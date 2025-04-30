Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,702 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Encourages South Dakotans To Observe National Fentanyl Awareness Day Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

 

Attorney General Jackley Encourages South Dakotans

To Observe National Fentanyl Awareness Day Today

 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages South Dakotans to remember those impacted by Fentanyl during National Fentanyl Awareness Day which is today (Tuesday).

 

“Too many families have been impacted by Fentanyl in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. South Dakota law enforcement seized 18.2 pounds of Fentanyl in 2024, enough to overdose every South Dakotan four or five times over.”

 

National Fentanyl Awareness Day highlights the dangers of Fentanyl and educates the public on overdose prevention.

Last week, Attorney General Jackley, Emily’s Hope, and the state Departments of Health and Social Services announced a partnership to distribute 20,000 naloxone kits throughout South Dakota. Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication which helps those who are dealing with overdoses of opioids including Fentanyl.

“South Dakota is the first state in the nation where state government has partnered with an organization like Emily’s Hope to provide naloxone kits statewide,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Attorney General Jackley has been a strong advocate of Fentanyl awareness. He has asked the Trump Administration and Congress to strengthen security at the southern border to keep Fentanyl from coming into the United States and South Dakota.

Law enforcement in South Dakota at all levels arrested 330 people on Fentanyl charges in 2024. The amount of Fentanyl, in grams, seized in the last five years in South Dakota:

2020   578.631

2021   3098.285

2022   8568.209

2023   4636.901

2024   8262.000

2025   767.756

  • 2025 numbers are January through March.

                                                                             -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Encourages South Dakotans To Observe National Fentanyl Awareness Day Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more