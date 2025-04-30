Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,700 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Praises S.D. U.S. Attorney Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Bondi For Dismissing Federal Charges Against Maude Family

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises South Dakota U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi for their decision to dismiss criminal charges against SD ranch family Charles and Heather Maude.

“I want to thank South Dakota U.S. Attorney Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the dismissal of the federal criminal charges against the Maude family and for working towards neighborly solutions,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Property rights in South Dakota are sacred.”

The family had been federally charged with theft of government property centered on 50 acres of National Grasslands property.

                                                            -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Praises S.D. U.S. Attorney Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Bondi For Dismissing Federal Charges Against Maude Family

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more