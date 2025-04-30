Attorney General Jackley Praises S.D. U.S. Attorney Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Bondi For Dismissing Federal Charges Against Maude Family

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises South Dakota U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi for their decision to dismiss criminal charges against SD ranch family Charles and Heather Maude.

“I want to thank South Dakota U.S. Attorney Ramsdell and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the dismissal of the federal criminal charges against the Maude family and for working towards neighborly solutions,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Property rights in South Dakota are sacred.”

The family had been federally charged with theft of government property centered on 50 acres of National Grasslands property.

-30-