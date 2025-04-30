MDA Invests Over $1 Million to Bring More Local Food to Children Across Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded more than $1 million in grants to schools and early care providers through its Farm to School and Early Care Grants program. This funding supports the purchase of Minnesota-grown and -raised foods, creating market opportunities for local farmers and improving the quality of school and early care meals across the state.

“When schools and early cares serve local food, everyone benefits – our farmers, our kids, our communities, and our economy,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We are proud to help schools and early care providers incorporate more local food into their meals. Minnesota kids deserve the best, and Minnesota farms can provide the best.”

New for 2025, the MDA awarded $97,000 to 194 family childcare providers through its Local Tots Cost-Share program. Each provider received a $500 award through this non-competitive cost-share program to help serve more local foods as part of their meal and snack programs. This marks the first year of the program, launched as the MDA expands Farm to School and Early Care efforts to support more children across the state.

The MDA also awarded $948,096 in Farm to School and Early Care grants to 63 school districts and nine early childhood education (ECE) centers across the state in this round. Recipients received one of two grants to purchase whole unprocessed or minimally processed foods that are at least 80% grown or raised in Minnesota.

First Bite Farm to School and Early Care Grant: For school districts and ECE centers new to local purchasing and looking to start small.

For school districts and ECE centers new to local purchasing and looking to start small. Full Tray Farm to School and Early Care Grant: For school districts and ECE centers with some Farm to School or Farm to Early Care experience who are ready to take on larger projects. Applicants for Full Tray grants are required to provide a 1:1 match on all funds awarded.

Grant awards ranged from $2,500 to $35,000 and will support $866,089 in local food purchases. Applicants could also apply for additional funding to purchase equipment that supports their local sourcing efforts, equipment funding also requires a 1:1 match. A total of $82,007 was awarded to 12 schools and ECE centers for items ranging from flat top grills and refrigeration units to tilt skillets and food processors. These tools help improve food safety and make scratch cooking with local foods more accessible and efficient.

A full list of recipients and award amounts for the First Bite and Full Tray grants can be found below. See the full list of awardees for the Local Tots Cost-Share program on the Local Tots Cost-Share Past Projects webpage.

Funding for these programs is made available through the MDA’s Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Farm to School and Early Care Grant Recipients

First Bite Grants

FY25 First Bite Grantee City Type of Grantee First Bite Award Equipment Award Total Award Agape Child Development Center Minneapolis ECE $5,000.00 $4,750.00 $9,750.00 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Public Schools, ISD 2888 Clinton School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 East Grand Forks Public Schools, ISD 595 East Grand Forks School $5,000.00 $715.00 $5,715.00 Eureka Kids Rochester ECE $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Great Expectations School Grand Marais School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Hawley Public Schools, ISD 150 Hawley School $2,500.00 $3,240.00 $5,740.00 Hill City Public Schools, ISD 2 Hill City School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Kelliher Public Schools, ISD 36 Kelliher School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Kingsland Public Schools, ISD 2137 Spring Valley School $5,000.00 $12,000.00 $17,000.00 Kootasca Community Action (Kootasca Head Start) Grand Rapids ECE $5,000.00 $1,386.50 $6,386.50 Lakeville Area Schools, ISD 194 Lakeville School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Los Amiguitos De River Heights Inver Grove Heights ECE $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Menahga Public Schools, ISD 821 Menahga School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Northfield Montessori Northfield ECE $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Olu's Beginnings Minneapolis ECE $2,500.00 $10,310.81 $12,810.81 Ortonville Public Schools, ISD 2903 Ortonville School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 St. Michael's School Mahnomen School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Stillwater Area Public Schools, ISD 834 Stillwater School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Underwood School District, ISD 550 Underwood School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 West Central Minnesota Communities Action (Perham Head Start) Elbow Lake ECE $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Yinghua Academy Minneapolis School $5,000.00 $2,500.00 $7,500.00

Full Tray Grants

FY25 Full Tray Grantee City Type of Grantee Full Tray Award Equipment Award Total Award Aitkin Public Schools, ISD 1 Aitkin School $20,000.00 $20,000.00 Alexandria Public Schools, ISD 206 Alexandria School $25,000.00 $25,000.00 Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners Bemidji School $4,816.80 $4,816.80 Becker Public Schools, ISD 726 Becker School $30,000.00 $12,500.00 $42,500.00 Bloomington Public Schools, ISD 271 Bloomington School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Brooklyn Center Community Schools, ISD 286 Brooklyn Center School $25,000.00 $25,000.00 Butterfield-Odin Public Schools, ISD 836 Butterfield School $6,062.40 $6,062.40 Cannon Falls Area Schools, ISD 252 Cannon Falls School $23,918.40 $23,918.40 Crosby-Ironton Public Schools, ISD 182 Crosby School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Crosslake Community School Crosslake School $4,212.00 $4,212.00 Dassel-Cokato Public Schools, ISD 466 Cokato School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Deer River Public Schools, ISD 317 Deer River School $20,000.00 $20,000.00 Detroit Lakes Schools, ISD 22 Detroit Lakes School $25,000.00 $25,000.00 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools, ISD 2164 Dilworth School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 East Range Academy of Technology and Sciences (ERATS) Mountain Iron School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Foley Public Schools, ISD 51 Foley School $20,000.00 $10,000.00 $30,000.00 Fond du Lac Ojibwe School Cloque School $4,386.00 $4,386.00 Greenway Public Schools, ISD 316 Coleraine School $3,750.00 $3,750.00 Holy Trinity Catholic School, Pierz Pierz School $3,487.50 $3,487.50 Holy Trinity Catholic School, South Saint Paul South Saint Paul School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Hopkins Public Schools, ISD 270 Hopkins School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Hutchinson Public Schools, ISD 423 Hutchinson School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Immanuel Lutheran School Gaylord School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Jordan Public Schools, ISD 717 Jordan School $7,500.00 $7,500.00 Lake City Public Schools Lake City School $15,000.00 $15,000.00 Litchfield Public Schools, ISD 465 Litchfield School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Mesabi East Schools, ISD 2711 Aurora School $11,650.00 $11,650.00 Minneapolis Public Schools, SSD 1 Minneapolis School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Schools, ISD 2168 New Richland School $21,000.00 $21,000.00 New Ulm Area Catholic School New Ulm School $8,142.00 $8,142.00 Nisse Treehouse/td> Mabel ECE $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Pine City Public Schools, ISD 578 Pine City School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Pine Island Public Schools, ISD 255 Pine Island School $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, ISD 719 Prior Lake School $30,000.00 $10,000.00 $40,000.00 Riverway Learning Community Winona School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Robbinsdale Area Schools, ISD 281 New Hope School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, ISD 196 Rosemount School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Saint Charles Public Schools, ISD 858 Saint Charles School $25,418.00 $25,418.00 Saint Croix Prep Academy Stillwater School $15,000.00 $15,000.00 Saint Paul Public Schools, ISD 625 Saint Paul School $30,000.00 $9,894.00 $39,894.00 Saint Wenceslaus Catholic School New Prague School $7,500.00 $7,500.00 Sartell-St. Stephen, ISD 748 Sartell School $10,000.00 $10,000.00 Schoolcraft Learning Community Bemidji School $4,600.00 $4,600.00 Stare Academy Baxter School $2,500.00 $2,500.00 The Journey School Saint Paul School $5,132.40 $5,132.40 United South Central Public Schools, ISD 2134 Wells School $15,000.00 $15,000.00 Vermilion Country School Tower School $2,500.00 $1,521.97 $4,021.97 Wayzata Cafes, ISD 284 Plymouth School $30,000.00 $30,000.00 Winona Area Public Schools, ISD 861 Winona School $12,500.00 $12,500.00 YMCA of the North, Early Childcare Centers (7 sites) Minneapolis ECE $6,000.00 $6,000.00 Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools, ISD 2805 Zumbrota School $13,513.00 $13,500.00 $27,013.00

