Minnesota Beef Checkoff Fee Increase Proposed

Minnesota beef producers will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed refundable increase of 50 cents per head to the state’s current beef checkoff. It’s been more than 30 years since the last checkoff increase, when the Federal checkoff was implemented for all U.S. beef producers at $1.00 per head.

Currently, producers pay $1.00 per head at the time of sale, with funds split evenly between the Minnesota Beef Council and the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. If the referendum passes, producers will pay $1.50 per head but will be able to request a refund of $0.50 per head if they choose. The proposed increase would fund additional beef production research, promotion, and consumer activities within Minnesota.

Dairy cows purchased by a producer for milk production are not subject to the checkoff. However, dairy cows and veal calves sold by a dairy producer for slaughter are subject to it.

Producers who wish to participate in the referendum must be listed on the Minnesota Beef Council’s producer list. To be added to the list to receive a ballot, visit the Minnesota Beef Council website, email info@mnbeef.org, or call the Minnesota Beef Council office at 763-479-1011.

Referendum timeline:

Dec. 5, 2025 – In-person hearing at the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show at 10:30 a.m. Registration fee not required to attend the hearing.

Jan. 14, 2026 – Virtual hearing at 7 p.m. Register now.

Jan. 30, 2026 – Virtual hearing at noon Register now.

Feb. 12, 2026 – Deadline to request a ballot

March 30, 2026 – Referendum ballots mailed to producers

April 20, 2026 – Ballots cast must be postmarked for return

May 19, 2026 – Results of referendum released

All hearings are open to the public and free of charge. Registration and details about upcoming virtual hearings are available on the Commodity Research and Promotion Councils page on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website.

