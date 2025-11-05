Application Period Opens for Minnesota’s 2026 Industrial Hemp Program

Anyone wanting to grow or process hemp in Minnesota in 2026 can now apply online for a license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). Both individuals and businesses are required to complete the application process.

Along with the online application form, first-time applicants and authorized representatives need to submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check. Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2026. Licenses are valid for the 2026 calendar year. The application can be found on the MDA website."

A hemp license is for growing and processing industrial hemp only. The hemp license is not for the growth or sale of adult-use or medical cannabis. The application is also not intended for the extraction, manufacturing, marketing, or sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid product information can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management website.

Growers and processors need to be aware of the following for 2026:

The extraction of cannabinoids derived from hemp is now regulated by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). Those interested in cannabinoid processing will need a license with the OCM starting in 2026.

License fees are changing. The minimum cost of a hemp license is $400. Each location added to a license for growing or processing is an additional $250. There will no longer be a $250 license fee for processors. A 5% license surcharge is again being applied to support the modernization of the MDA’s technology systems which will provide better online services and more efficient processing of applications.

All authorized representatives designated by the applicant must pass a criminal history background check prior to the issuance of a license.

Every lot of hemp grown requires pre-harvest THC regulatory testing. Each official regulatory sample collected by the MDA will cost $100.

While the deadline to apply or renew is April 30, 2026, those actively growing hemp plants indoors past December 31, 2025, must renew their license before expiration at the end of the year.

Questions about the MDA’s Industrial Hemp Program should be sent to hemp.mda@state.mn.us or 651-201-6600.

Industrial hemp and adult-use cannabis are both types of the same plant, Cannabis sativa. They differ by the concentration level of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within the plant. Hemp has less than 0.3% THC, and levels above that are considered marijuana.

Minnesota operated under a hemp pilot program from 2016-2020. In 2021, the program began operating under a new, federally approved state plan that governs production and regulation.

