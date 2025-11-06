MDA Grant Supports Agricultural Cooperatives

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Cooperative Development Grant Program. This grant helps new cooperatives develop business plans and strategies to successfully produce, process, or market Minnesota-grown agricultural products and services.

“Minnesota has a proud tradition of farmer-owned cooperatives that have anchored rural communities, helping producers pool resources, share risks, and maintain local control in the face of changing market conditions,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We’re proud to invest in this model so the next generation of farmers can build thriving businesses and keep their communities strong.”

The MDA may award up to $185,000 through this round of funding. Applicants may request between $2,500 and $50,000 per project and must commit to matching at least 50% of the total project cost.

Projects may last up to three years from the contract start date. To be eligible, cooperatives must be organized under chapter 308A or 308B and incorporated on or after January 1, 2016.

Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the Cooperative Development Grant Program webpage. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

