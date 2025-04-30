Melone Hatley, P.C. is Excited to Announce the Opening of its New Office in Fort Worth, Texas

"Our expansion allows us to continue to bring our personalized approach to law to families in Texas with the same dedication and integrity that remains the hallmark of our firm.” ” — Rebecca Melone, Founder and Managing Partner of Melone Hatley

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C., an award-winning female-owned family law and estate planning firm headquartered in Virginia, is delighted to announce the opening of its new location in Fort Worth, Texas. This new location offers convenient accessibility to individuals seeking expert legal assistance in family law and estate planning matters in the Fort Worth area.Melone Hatley, P.C., known for its compassionate yet assertive legal approach, has expanded its reach over the past decade to include several Virginia locations, including Virginia Beach, Richmond, Newport News, and Reston, as well as offices in Tampa, Florida, and Columbia, South Carolina. This new expansion into the Fort Worth area marks the firm’s seventh location, further extending its commitment to providing personalized, results-driven legal services to families and individuals in need. The Fort Worth office will provide a full array of family law services, including divorce, separation, adoption, modifications, child custody, and child support matters.Lelan Kirk, Esq. will lead the Fort Worth team. With over ten years of family law experience, Mr. Kirk is looking forward to heading up Melone Hatley’s first office in Texas and serving this new client base.“We’re excited to bring our services to Fort Worth and surrounding communities,” said Rebecca Melone, founder and owner. “Our expansion allows us to continue to bring our personalized approach to law to families in Texas with the same dedication and integrity that remains the hallmark of our firm.”Melone Hatley, P.C. is proud to be a leader in supporting the legal needs of families and believes the new office in Fort Worth will allow them to continue to make a positive impact in the communities they serve.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a female-owned family law and estate planning law firm founded in 2014 by Rebecca Melone. Offering comprehensive and compassionate legal services across a wide variety of family law and estate planning issues, their team-based approach ensures that every client’s matter is managed by a group of experienced professionals dedicated to their best outcome. The firm’s clients are considered essential partners in the process, ensuring their personal needs are considered and met. Melone Hatley, P.C. is committed to helping its clients navigate life’s most challenging legal decisions with empathy and strategic legal guidance. Learn more about them by calling (817) 736-0277 or by visiting their website at melonelawpc.com

