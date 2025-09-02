Rebecca Melone Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2025 Leaders in the Law

This award is not just a reflection of my own work, but of the dedication and passion of the entire Melone Hatley team.” — Rebecca Melone, Founder and Managing Partner of Melone Hatley

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C. proudly announces that owner and managing partner, Rebecca Melone, has been selected as a member of the Virginia Lawyers Weekly 2025 Leaders in the Law class. This prestigious honor recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and legal excellence within the Commonwealth.The Leaders in the Law award highlights those who have gone above and beyond in their profession and community, setting a standard for service, advocacy, and innovation in the practice of law.“I am truly honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of attorneys,” said Rebecca Melone. “This award is not just a reflection of my own work, but of the dedication and passion of the entire Melone Hatley team. This award is not only mine but a testament to what we have done together and who we are as a firm.”As founder of Melone Hatley, P.C., Rebecca Melone has grown the firm from its roots in Virginia into a multi-state practice with offices across Virginia, Texas, Florida, and South Carolina. Under her leadership, the firm has become known for its client-centered approach to family law and estate planning, focusing on protecting families, empowering clients, and delivering personalized legal solutions.“At Melone Hatley, our mission has always been to protect and empower families,” Rebecca added. “This recognition only reinforces the importance of our vision and reminds me of why I chose the law for a career.”The 2025 Leaders in the Law will be formally honored at an awards program on October 20, 2025, at the John Marshall Ballrooms in Richmond.

