Don't make hasty tree-care decisions after storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On April 29, parts of Springfield and the surrounding area experienced a damaging storm event that included high winds. One of the residual signs of this weather event are downed limbs and tree damage around homes and on farms. If trees on your property appear to be damaged, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Remove downed limbs or trees that have caused damage, have become obstructions, or pose some type of risk; but do not make hasty tree-care decisions after a storm. If there are more pressing issues to tend to, the trees can wait awhile.

Do not top damaged trees. Proper pruning is required to help your tree recover.

Do not hire anyone that knocks on your door to do tree work. They may – or may not – have the knowledge and/or skill required to do the work. They also may not have the proper insurance or business license.

The Missouri Department of Conservation booklet “Tree Care After Storms” has good information that can help homeowner do a post-storm tree assessment. This booklet can be found, and downloaded, at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/TreeCareAfterStorms_0.pdf.