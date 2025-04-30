Shells on the Sand by Shaheryar Mian Shines Light on Forgotten Histories and Enduring Courage

Shaheryar Mian - Author Shells on the Sand

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful new novel, Shells on the Sand by Shaheryar Mian, unveils a sweeping tale of survival, resilience, and rediscovery, as it follows one family's harrowing escape from Kuwait during the First Gulf War. Inspired by a true story and enriched by deep historical context, Shells on the Sand invites readers on a transformative 5,000-kilometer journey across seven countries—intertwining the personal with the political, and the past with the present.

Told with cinematic detail and emotional depth, the novel not only recounts a family’s struggle for refuge but also delves into the rich, often misunderstood, history of the Middle East. From the early roots of the Shia-Sunni split to the legacies of Saladin, the Crusades, and the fall of ancient Baghdad, Mian brings to life a region too often defined solely by modern conflict. Readers will find echoes of True Kuwait Stories by AMA Smith and Minarets in the Mountains by Tharik Hussain—but with Mian’s distinct voice and mission to give voice to stories long silenced.

“So many of the incredible contributions by Islamic scholars to medicine, mathematics, and astronomy have been reduced to mere footnotes in Western literature,” says Mian. “This book is my way of reviving and honoring those forgotten heroes—while telling a story that is as personal as it is political.”

The inspiration for Shells on the Sand took root in 2005, when Mian visited the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain, sparking a journey of historical discovery across Morocco, Turkey, and beyond. But it was a dinner conversation in Canada with a family friend—an engineer who lived through the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait—that gave the story its soul. Mian was deeply moved by this man’s account of escaping with his family amid chaos and war. Despite initial reluctance from the man to share his story, Mian felt compelled to document it on his behalf—and on behalf of countless others whose voices have been overlooked.

Shaheryar Mian is a Canadian entrepreneur, community leader, and passionate storyteller. A graduate of McGill University, Harvard, and the University of Oxford, he began his career in banking and consulting before founding his own investment firm. He serves on the boards of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, CrimeStoppers Halton, and the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. In his free time, he writes on his blog CloudTen.ca and explores new corners of the world and its cuisines. Shells on the Sand is his literary debut.

More than a historical novel, Shells on the Sand is a timely exploration of identity, belonging, and the resilience of families in the face of political and personal upheaval. At its heart, it poses a simple yet profound question: What happened to Baghdad, and how did we get here?

