Emerald Intel Tackles CRM Data Decay With Real-Time Update Notifications

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel, a leading SaaS provider dedicated to delivering business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry, has released a new capability which will automatically alert users of available updates to synced contact information between Emerald Intel and a connected CRM.With this new functionality in place, Emerald Intel clients can: (1) Update stale, inaccurate CRM data with reliable, verified contact information as it becomes available; (2) Provide a CRM database that instills confidence in the data across the sales and marketing team; (3) Save sales and marketing teams hours of manual administrative data work each month; (4) Keep sales and marketing focused on driving meaningful prospect and client interactions, minimizing data distractions; and (5) Maintain a low email bounce rate, protecting email sender reputation and maximizing message delivery.Emerald Intel currently offers integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoho CRM, and it only takes three clicks to establish a connection. The native integration offers a direct connection point, which means no third party tools are used to connect the apps or trigger data syncs, and a CRM specialist isn’t required for setup. This ensures data can pass between Emerald Intel and the connected CRM in real-time, requires zero maintenance, and eliminates connection disruptions.“We’re always looking for ways to create a more frictionless experience between Emerald Intel data and our end-users,” shares John Stanfill, CEO of Emerald Intel. “By automatically notifying users of new contact details like emails and phone numbers as they become available, sales and marketing teams can stay on-task and conduct outreach with confidence knowing they’re working with the most accurate information available—without ever having to leave their CRM.”According to Gartner research , “…poor data quality costs organizations at least $12.9 million a year on average.” Pressure from increasing government regulatory requirements, inconsistency across multiple data sources, and lack of internal ownership and resources to maintain the data, make data quality an increasingly important, yet challenging issue for any organization—regardless of industry.“I’m confident this is going to be a game-changer, especially for professionals who, until now, have spent hours each month scrubbing and replacing their CRM data, or in some cases, have simply let the quality of their database falter because they don’t have the time to take on a full-scale data cleansing project. And why would they want to when 30% of their data is going stale each month? Professionals change companies all the time, and unless a company invests in a dedicated team to maintain their CRM full-time, it can quickly become an insurmountable task. We wanted to change that—and now we are!”, says John.Learn more about Emerald Intel’s integration capabilities here ******Emerald Intel’s SaaS solution enables companies looking to conduct business with the licensed cannabis industry with robust company and contact data across the United States and Canada. With over 45,000 companies and 100,000 business contacts profiled and re-verified regularly, key data points include company hierarchy and location information, social media profiles, license status and types, verified contact information, technographics, daily market news, and more.

