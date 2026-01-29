Emerald Intel Unveils 'Emerald Insights', a reimagined Cannabis Data Podcast

Emerald Insights, by Emerald Intel, launches as the successor to the Cannacurio Podcast with a 2025 cannabis licensing recap amid federal rescheduling momentum.

As rescheduling reshapes the regulatory landscape, decisions need to be driven by data rather than speculation. Emerald Insights is about providing that foundation.” — Ed Keating

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel is relaunching a long-running cannabis podcast and data analysis series under a new name, Emerald Insights, following Emerald Intel’s acquisition of Cannabiz Media in October 2025.Previously published as Cannacurio by Cannabiz Media, the series will continue to be authored and hosted by Ed Keating, Chief Economist of Emerald Intel. Emerald Insights—from Data to Decisions will continue to be the industry’s trusted source for timely, data-driven analysis of cannabis licensing and regulatory trends as well as providing context and forward-looking analysis of the forces shaping the next phase of growth and regulation.The first installment, Emerald Insights #123: 2025 Cannabis License Leaderboards, is a nationwide recap of licensing activity and market movement throughout 2025 available here . The live stream discussion of these leaderboards will be hosted by Ed Keating on February 3, 2026 at 2pm eastern across all major social channels, including Emerald Intel’s LinkedIn page.“This rebrand is more than a name change, it’s a reflection of where the cannabis industry is headed,” explained Ed Keating, Chief Economist at Emerald Intel. “As rescheduling reshapes the regulatory landscape, decisions need to be driven by data rather than speculation. Emerald Insights is about providing that foundation, so leaders across the industry can navigate what comes next with confidence.”Originally launched on January 27, 2020, Cannacurio became a widely used resource for cannabis regulators and industry leaders seeking analysis based on comprehensive licensing data. With Emerald Insights #123: 2025 Cannabis License Leaderboards, the series marks its sixth consecutive year of publishing an annual nationwide cannabis licensing recap.Emerald Insights is now fully integrated into Emerald Intel’s broader data platform and website. Anyone in the industry can sign up for the Emerald Intel newsletter to stay up-to-date on new Podcast episodes and data reports.*****About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the trusted source for verified, real-time business intelligence on the cannabis and hemp industry. Covering licensed operators, ancillary businesses, and consumer brands, we provide accurate insights into over 60,000 companies and more than 200,000 decision-makers. Our mission is simple: deliver the reliable data businesses need to navigate a fast-changing market and drive growth with confidence. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

