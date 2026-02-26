Emerald Intel Launches Embedded Analytics, Delivering a Real-Time Macro View of the Cannabis Industry

New dashboards provide unified, interactive market intelligence to support faster, more informed business decisions

Emerald Intel’s Analytics provide a strategic vantage point that helps our clients better understand competitive dynamics, market concentration, and growth trends.” — Ed Keating

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intelligence, Inc. (“Emerald Intel”), a leading SaaS provider of business intelligence for the licensed cannabis and hemp industry, today announced the launch of Embedded Analytics , a powerful new addition to its platform that delivers a real-time, macro-level view of the cannabis market.Now available to all Emerald Intel clients, Embedded Analytics transforms Emerald’s verified, continuously updated data into interactive dashboards designed to support market research, strategic planning, and executive decision-making.The initial release includes four dashboards:- Sales by State- Company Leaderboard by Location Count- Product Sales Data- Store Status OverviewEach dashboard leverages real-time data and dynamic visualizations, allowing users to filter, segment, and export insights for internal distribution. Unlike static reports or periodic data snapshots, Emerald Intel’s Analytics are built on continuously maintained, normalized datasets—providing users with a reliable and current view of market conditions.“Access to a comprehensive, macro view of the cannabis industry has historically been difficult to obtain,” said John Stanfill, CEO of Emerald Intel. “Our Embedded Analytics change that. By leveraging the depth, accuracy, and timeliness of our data, we are giving business leaders the ability to identify market opportunities, track trends, and make strategic decisions with greater speed and confidence.”Emerald Intel’s data foundation—used daily by clients for go-to-market strategy, compliance workflows, and account targeting—ensures that Analytics are built on the same verified and standardized intelligence the company is known for. The result is a unified view of the industry that supports both high-level market evaluation and granular analysis.“Normalized, unified cannabis industry data is challenging to compile and maintain,” said Ed Keating, Chief Economist at Emerald Intel. “Without it, gaining a reliable macro-level perspective is nearly impossible. Emerald Intel’s Analytics provide a strategic vantage point that helps our clients better understand competitive dynamics, market concentration, and growth trends—ultimately enabling smarter decision-making.”Emerald Intel plans to expand its Analytics offering in 2026 with additional dashboards and enhanced functionality to further support market research and competitive intelligence initiatives.Learn more about Emerald Intel Analytics here ***About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the trusted source for verified, real-time business intelligence on the cannabis and hemp industry. Covering licensed operators, ancillary businesses, and consumer brands, we provide accurate insights into over 51,000 companies and more than 200,000 decision-makers. Our mission is simple: deliver the reliable data businesses need to navigate a fast-changing market and drive growth with confidence. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

