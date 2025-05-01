eVero Partners with the National Center for START Services® (NCSS) for Key Database Integration

eVero's partnership with the National Center for START Services

eVero’s digitalAGENCY EHR platform is now linked with the START Information Reporting System (SIRS)

Once service information is entered into the eVero platform, it's shared with the START SIRS database in near real-time, providing the data needed to enable compliance and evidence-informed decisions.” — Casey Donovan, eVero's Director of Product Management

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVero Corporation (“eVero’), a leading software solution provider for the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) sector, has partnered with the National Center for START Services® (NCSS) to establish a two-way integration between the eVero platform and the SIRS database. This eliminates the need for agencies to enter data into two separate systems and ensures that they are utilizing consistent data for both billing and START compliance.eVero’s Crisis Response and Support module equips agencies with tools to create and document customized interventions for individuals with complex mental health and behavioral needs. Staff can efficiently track meetings, document services, and manage their billing and revenue cycle all in one place.SIRS is a comprehensive data management tool that collects detailed information on service delivery, outcomes, and program performance. This data enables START stakeholders to monitor and analyze trends regarding the needs of individuals across the United States and evaluate the effectiveness of START practices and programs.“Our integration and partnership with START will greatly benefit agencies that implement the START service model,” stated Casey Donovan, Director of Product Management at eVero. “Once service information is entered into the eVero platform, it is shared with SIRS in near real-time. This eliminates duplicative processes, increases accuracy, and provides the data needed to ensure compliance and make evidence-informed decisions.”eVero is proud to sponsor the 2025 START National Training Institute, an annual event that brings together members of the I/DD and Mental Health communities to share insights and best practices, which will be held virtually this year on May 13-15, 2025.About eVeroeVero empowers outcomes for both caregivers and individuals with I/DD. With a proprietary, easy-to-use software platform that creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum—from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve—eVero optimizes workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Offering comprehensive reporting, from individualized metrics to the big-picture analytics needed to provide optimal care, eVero also manage EHR, Self-Direction, Electronic Visit Verification, eMAR and Medicaid billing. Continually evolving its offerings to support better health outcomes, eVero is a place where innovative technology meets human care.About National Center for START ServicesThe National Center for START Serviceswas established to provide technical assistance, clinical expertise, training, and consultation services to strengthen efficiencies and service outcomes for people with IDD and mental health needs in the community. It is based at the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire. Visit iod.unh.edu/ncss for more information.

