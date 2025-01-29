eVero Enhances Its IDD Software Platform with the Introduction of Electronic Medication Administration Record (eMAR)

eVero Corporation logo

eVero eMAR brings end-to-end medication management into EHR

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVero Corporation (“eVero”), a leading software solution provider for long-term services and support organizations, today announced the launch of eVero eMAR , its new Electronic Medication Administration Record (eMAR) software module. This innovative offering will enable eVero clients to efficiently track and monitor medication information, administration, inventory, and ordering for the individuals they serve, all within the eVero Platform.With eVero eMAR, users can access individual profiles that contain vital signs, allergies, and comprehensive medical history information sourced directly from eVero's digitalAGENCY™ EHR database. Secure pharmacy integrations add real-time data on prescriptions, refills, and critical medication details, empowering care staff to effectively order, distribute, and monitor medications with confidence. Additionally, eVero eMAR connects to a nationally recognized medication database, helping staff ensure accuracy by providing essential images, warnings, and side effects for each medication.Built-in tools streamline medication administration workflows by automating scheduling and inventory management tasks, saving time and enhancing precision. Staff members will benefit from detailed real-time reporting that offers full visibility into medication rounds, as well as tracking missed or late medications and monitoring inventory stock levels for each facility. Furthermore, eVero eMAR validates AMAP (Approved Medication Administration Personnel) certifications by securely storing these records within the platform, ensuring that only qualified personnel with up-to-date training can access this module.“eVero eMAR transforms medication management by providing our users with easy access to the data and insights they need to ensure the right medication is administered to the right individual at the right time,” stated Casey Donovan, Director of Product Management at eVero. “By bringing pharmacy and EHR data together on one platform, our clients can work with accurate and up-to-date information, reducing medication errors, improving compliance, and enhancing the care they provide.”“The addition of eVero eMAR to the eVero platform brings another powerful software module to our users, further establishing eVero as the gold standard for comprehensive IDD care management,” stated Christos Morris, CEO and co-founder of eVero. “With eVero, IDD agencies have all the tools they need to be successful —ranging from EHR to EVV, Billing, and Medication Management—on one secure, compliant, and interconnected platform.”eVero eMAR can be accessed through eVero’s secure web portal or via the eVeroMobile app, available for both iOS and Android. It is fully compliant with HIPAA regulations, and the eVero platform has recently achieved HITRUST r2 certification.For more information about eVero eMAR or to schedule an online demo, please visit www.evero.com/emar

