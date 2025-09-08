eVero Corporation Named Long Island Top Workplace Award Winner for the Second Consecutive Year

eVero LI Top Workplaces 2025

Employee Feedback Highlights Exceptional Workplace Culture and Community Commitment.

I'm incredibly proud that eVero has earned this honor two years in a row because it speaks directly to the strength, engagement, and excellence of our team.” — Christos Morris, Co-Founder and CEO at eVero.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVero Corporation (“eVero”), a leading software solution provider for long-term services and support organizations, has been named to the 2025 Long Island Top Workplaces list by the Long Island Press and Schneps Media Long Island. It’s the second consecutive year that eVero has achieved this honor.This recognition is based solely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a technology partner specializing in employee engagement and satisfaction. The confidential poll measures the employee experience, including its component themes, such as company direction, leadership, meaningfulness, empowerment, and appreciation.Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, eVero designs and develops software-based solutions supporting the I/DD community.Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, commented, “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of success for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That’s something to be proud of. It exemplifies the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.““This recognition affirms what we already know: that our people are at the core of every solution we deliver and every mission we support," added Christos Morris , Co-Founder and CEO at eVero. "Developing top-tier software solutions starts with having an environment where everyone feels valued, encouraged, and supported. I'm incredibly proud that eVero has earned this honor two years in a row because it speaks directly to the strength, engagement, and excellence of our team."In the survey, over 98% of eVero employees agreed with the company’s direction, believed in its values, had confidence in the leadership team, and would recommend eVero to others. Overall, eVero placed in the top 1% of companies in the industry for encouraging diverse perspectives and in the top 10% for providing meaningful work experiences. The full list can be found HERE

