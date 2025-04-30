Public input needed for new roundabout on SR 3 near Shelton

SHELTON – Community members can learn more about a planned roundabout on State Route 3 north of Shelton during an online open house.

Starting Wednesday, April 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation will host an online open house featuring a new single-lane roundabout. The roundabout will replace a stop sign at the SR 3 intersection with Mason Lake Road.

Visitors are encouraged to leave feedback to help with the final design.

Roundabouts help reduce the potential for crashes while keeping people moving. WSDOT routinely reviews intersections along state highways in rural areas around the state to find ways to reduce potential collisions.

SR 3 Mason Lake Road Roundabout Online Open House

When: Wednesday, April 30, through Wednesday, May 14

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-3-mason-lake-road

Details: The online open house is available 24/7 for people to visit and fill out the questionnaire whenever fits their schedule.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit the Department of Commerce website.

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: