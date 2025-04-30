Mississippi Lottery’s May Games Turn Up the Heat

New Games Bring New Bonus Promotion – Sizzlin’ Summer Cash

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is turning up the heat Tuesday, May 6 with the launch of three new games and its hottest bonus promotion yet, Sizzlin’ Summer Cash.

Even if players can’t beat the heat, they can enter their non-winning tickets for a chance at cold hard cash thanks to sizzling bonus promotion drawings with prizes ranging from $500 gift cards to $25,000 in cash. Here’s a closer look at the hot games hitting retailers next week:

$2 – Heat Stroke

Heat Stroke offers a top prize of $20,000 with the chance to unveil special symbols like the “sun” for an instant win or “2X” for double the prize.

$5 – Blazing Hot Bucks

Blazing Hot Bucks gives players a chance to win up to $100,000. Reveal a “sunglasses” symbol for an instant cash prize, a “fire” symbol to double winnings or a “$50” symbol for an instant $50 win.

$10 – Red Hot Cash

If you’re looking for the ultimate scorcher, Red Hot Cash delivers a top prize of $200,000. Reveal a “fire” symbol for an instant cash prize, “5X” and “10X” multipliers, and check the two bonus spots for an extra shot to win an instant cash prize.

Players can enter any non-winning ticket from these games into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal at www.mslottery.com/2nd-chance, where they will be entered for a chance to win both the tickets’ end of game top prizes and the Sizzlin’ Summer Cash bonus promotion prizes. There will be six Sizzlin’ Summer Cash bonus promotional drawings every two weeks beginning Thursday, May 21.

Look for the BONUS PROMOS tab at the top of the Mississippi Lottery website to learn more about the Sizzlin’ Summer Cash bonus promotional drawings and other active promotions.

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion Pounces On

The Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion is still one hot ticket with the next bonus promotional drawing taking place Thursday, May 1. The Mississippi Lottery will be awarding cash prizes of $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000 and two $100 gift cards.

Winning cities will be announced exclusively to Mississippi Lottery Insiders first, followed by a public release on social media and at www.mslottery.com.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $30 million with an estimated cash value of $13.9 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $31.78 million with an estimated cash value of $14.68 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $80 million with an estimated cash value of $36.4 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $176,000.﻿

4/30/2025