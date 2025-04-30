- Summer program available to stretch family food budgets

SALT LAKE CITY (April 30, 2024) - This summer families can get help feeding their children while schools are closed. Utah SUN Bucks (sometimes called Summer EBT) provides $120 per eligible school-age child to buy groceries.

SUN Bucks is available for families who receive assistance such as SNAP, TANF or Medicaid, or who qualify for free or reduced lunch at school. Eligible children will be automatically enrolled and SUN Bucks will be added to their EBT account or issued on a separate EBT card this summer. If a child attends a school where everyone automatically receives free lunch but the child does not receive public assistance, they can apply for SUN Bucks at jobs.utah.gov/sunbucks.

“SUN Bucks is a federal program to help combat childhood hunger,”said Muris Prses, Workforce Services Director of Eligibility. “This is a great way for families to stretch their grocery budget during the summer.”

SUN Bucks can be used to buy foods including fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains and dairy at grocery stores, farmers markets and other places that accept SNAP benefits. SUN Bucks can also be used with Double Up Food Bucks at participating farmers markets; every $1 spent earns an additional $2 to spend on fresh produce.

Families can also take advantage of other local programs to feed their children, regardless of whether they participate in SUN Bucks. SUN Meals offers free meals and snacks for school-age children during the summer at schools, parks and other neighborhood locations. (Find a location here.) In rural areas, SUN Meals To-Go may be available for pick up or delivery. (Find a location here.)

Utah SUN Bucks will be distributed starting in June 2025. For more information, visit jobs.utah.gov/sunbucks.

###

Media availability 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Becky Wickstrom, Workforce Services

Ryan Bartlett, Utah State Board of Education