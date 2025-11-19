- The Utah Office of Homeless Services and the Utah Homeless Services Board Select Architect

Salt Lake City (November 18, 2025) – The Utah Office of Homeless Services today announced the selection of Salt Lake City based ajc architects to provide programming and design services for the comprehensive, transformative homeless services campus in Utah.

ajc architects was chosen for its expertise and experience in designing spaces that promote human dignity, stability, and community integration. Most notably, the firm has designed numerous facilities that support vulnerable populations, including the Geraldine E. King Community Resource Center, Gail Miller Community Resource Center, and the Pamela Atkinson Community Resource Center. Other projects include administration and community support buildings on the YWCA of Salt Lake Women, Teen, and Children’s Campus, Red Cross, 4th Street Clinic, The Children’s Center, the Utah Department of Human Services, and the Utah Department of Corrections.

The Utah campus is envisioned as a comprehensive hub where individuals experiencing homelessness can access the support and treatment they need to move from homelessness to stability and long-term self-reliance. Designed to complement the existing homeless resource centers, shelters, and service providers throughout Utah, the transformative campus is a place where those experiencing homelessness find help for recovery, mental health, employment, criminal justice assistance, and housing, accessible in a single location.

“ajc architects’ record of success, expertise, collaborative approach, and innovative ideas made it the clear choice to design our new Utah campus toward human thriving,” said Nick Coleman, assistant state homeless coordinator, Utah Office of Homeless Services.

"We are truly humbled to partner with the Utah Office of Homeless Services and the Utah Homeless Services Board on this essential project," said Justin Heppler, principal architect at ajc architects. “Our mission is to design with compassion. Trauma-informed environments have the power to restore dignity, promote emotional well-being, and create pathways toward healing. We look forward to contributing architecture that serves as a steady, supportive foundation for individuals rebuilding their lives."

About ajc architects: A full-service architectural firm based in Salt Lake City that provides planning, design, and construction administration services for a wide range of projects, including commercial, corporate, educational, government, and residential work. The firm is known for its emphasis on sustainable and innovative design, with a mission to build strong client relationships and create solutions that improve the human condition.



About the Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services works in partnership with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief, and non-recurring. The office provides statewide support for project services, interventions, and system performance reporting. It also supports the Utah Homelessness Services Board in guiding statewide strategy and resource allocation.