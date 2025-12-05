- Utah's Employment Summary: September 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 5, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for September 2025 increased an estimated 1.5% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 26,700 jobs since September 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,783,000.

September’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.4%. Approximately 63,500 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s August unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.3%. The September national unemployment rate is up a tenth of a percentage point at 4.4%.

“The September labor market numbers were delayed due to the federal government shutdown,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The state's labor market shows resilience, maintaining job creation even as a general economic cooling has nudged the unemployment rate up by one-tenth of a percentage point. October’s numbers will be unavailable due to the shutdown. November’s numbers are also delayed and the release date is yet to be determined.”

Utah’s September private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.2%, or a 17,800 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (15,000 jobs), construction (3,000 jobs), information (1,500 jobs), and financial activities (1,500 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-4,200 jobs), and other services (-500 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

Additional analysis and tables at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/ update/index.html

update/index.html County unemployment rates for September will post on or shortly after Dec. 5, 2025, at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/ update/une/season.pdf

update/une/season.pdf October’s employment information release is cancelled because of the federal government shutdown. November’s employment information will be released at a date to be determined.

Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household (unemployment) surveys.

