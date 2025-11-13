- Utah SNAP customers will receive full November benefits

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 13, 2025) - With the reopening of the federal government, Utah will issue full November benefits to all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. Deposits will be made by Nov. 15.

Customers who normally receive their SNAP benefits on the 5th or 11th of each month will receive their deposit beginning Nov. 14. Customers who receive their SNAP benefits on the 15th of the month will receive their deposit as normally scheduled.

“SNAP is a lifeline for many families and now that federal funding has resumed we can get people the help they need,” said Becky Wickstrom, Workforce Services public information officer. “It is important for customers to protect their benefits from theft by locking spending on their EBT card.”

Customers can lock their card by:

Downloading the free Connect EBT app from the Apple or Android app store.

Creating an account in the app.

Locking the card when not using it.

SNAP is a 100% federally funded program that helps 86,000 households in Utah buy food each month.

For more information visit jobs.utah.gov or check myCase (jobs.utah.gov/mycase), the customer portal for managing benefits.

###