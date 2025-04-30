Official Update: Alijah Arenas

Alijah Arenas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch. While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support.The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah’s healing and well-being.We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support.# # #For media inquiries, please contact:

