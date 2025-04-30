Entrex Licenses North Carolina Marketplace

Entrex Logo Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Florida Market Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

New Platform Aims to Expand Capital Access for Private Companies Across North Carolina

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

Entrex’s mission continues to expand through the deployment of sector- and region-specific marketplaces powered by our proprietary revenue-based securities and end-to-end technology platform” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) is pleased to announce the execution of a long-term license agreement to establish the Entrex North Carolina Market—a dedicated marketplace designed to facilitate capital access for private entrepreneurial companies across North Carolina. The platform will operate using Entrex’s regulatory-compliant technology, offering capital formation solutions for issuers and potential liquidity and transparency for investors.“Entrex’s mission continues to expand through the deployment of sector- and region-specific marketplaces powered by our proprietary revenue-based securities and end-to-end technology platform,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “The North Carolina Market will focus on building a robust base of both issuers and investors within the state, while also attracting interest from global alternative fixed income investors.”Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex, added: “The patented revenue-based securities offer entrepreneurs access to growth capital without diluting equity ownership. The market will feature individual issuer securities as well as a North Carolina Basket—similar in concept to the NASDAQ Index—allowing investors to efficiently find, research, track, manage, and trade securities tied to North Carolina private companies. Our goal is to bring the same standardization and efficiency to private capital markets that Lewis Ranieri brought to mortgage-backed securities.”The new North Carolina Market license follows Entrex’s standard commercial model, which includes a $31 million technology licensing agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Entrex (OTC: NTRX) retains a 51% equity position and holds an option to acquire the licensed entity at a valuation of 11.6x trailing twelve-month EBITDA, triggered once the entity achieves a minimum of $15 million in EBITDA.“This expansion complements our existing operations and introduces new revenue opportunities,” Watkins added. “By enabling brokerage firms and institutional investors to efficiently participate in structured, revenue-based offerings, Entrex continues to improve access and efficiency in the growing alternative asset marketplace.”________________________________________About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) is a publicly traded company that develops and licenses regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Entrex’s patented, blockchain-enabled technology facilitates the trading of structured revenue-based financial instruments—connecting accredited and institutional investors with alternative investment opportunities across regional and sector-specific platforms. Learn more at www.entrex.net Media Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsCEO, Entrex(954) 856-6659SWatkins@entrex.net

