ITALIAN INDEPENDENT FILM TO DEBUT IN 2026 ACROSS EUROPEAN FESTIVALS — FEATURING SORIANO’S FIRST ON-SCREEN APPEARANCE

VITAMINE film - backstage look

An actress with strong roots in the industry

SORIANO’S FIRST ON-SCREEN APPEARANCE

This project is not just a film, it is a statement—Italian craftsmanship, fearless storytelling, and bold design converging on the global stage”
— CASTOLDI

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electrifying new chapter in Italian independent cinema is set to unfold in 2026. Audiences across Europe and the United States will witness the premiere of a film where luxury innovation meets artistic storytelling. A film produced by Laura Tirassa. Directed by Andrea Castoldi.

In a cinematic first, the bold aesthetics of SORIANO motorcycles and the brand’s cutting-edge clothing line will ignite the screen. Mechanical power contrasted by emotional depth. Speed juxtaposed with silence. This marks SORIANO’s official debut in narrative cinema.

At the heart of the story, rising star Denise Tantucci. Charisma over comfort. Vulnerability framed in strength. Her performance commands attention—poised to elevate her from acclaimed actress to global phenomenon.

Italy’s rich cinematic tradition meets modern industrial artistry. Tradition does not fade—it evolves.

Further details on the film’s title, storyline, and official screening dates will be unveiled in the coming months.

