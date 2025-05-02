Soriano Motori, Ricasoli Group and PVJets Partner for Historic Monaco E-Prix Double-Header Weekend

SORIANO invites all of its sorianisti to come and enjoy the event of the year le Monaco E-Prix est également un évènement populaire For more info The International Audience Soriano greets all of his guests

SORIANO cannot simply stop being at the forefront to e-mobility in all aspects of the word

This is more than a motorsport event; it’s a platform for progress. We’re uniting performance, innovation, and responsibility at one of the most iconic destinations in the world.” — SORIANO

MONACO, MONTE CARLO, MONACO, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori, under the leadership of entrepreneur and innovation advocate Mr. Marco Antonio Soriano, is proud to announce a premier collaboration with PV Jets, helmed by the Managing Partner Osvaldo Ursano, for a landmark weekend during the 2025 Monaco E-Prix double-header — the first of its kind in the Principality’s Formula E history.

This year marks Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Rounds 6 and 7 taking place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 in Monte Carlo. With a backdrop of electric racing history and fierce on-track battles, this weekend promises both spectacle and significance.

“This is more than a motorsport event; it’s a platform for progress,” said Marco Antonio Soriano, Founder of Soriano Motori. “We’re uniting performance, innovation, and responsibility at one of the most iconic destinations in the world.”

As a distinguished VIP guest of the Monaco E-Prix, Mr. Soriano will join a select circle of top industry executives, sustainability leaders, and government representatives in a series of private discussions and high-level forums focused on the future of green technology, mobility infrastructure, and electrification of transport.

“Marco Antonio Soriano represents the cutting edge of what e-mobility stands for — not just as a manufacturer, but as a thought leader in sustainable innovation,” added Osvaldo Ursano, CEO of Ricasoli Group. “Together, we’re not just spectators of the future — we’re shaping it.”

This historic double-header event showcases:

- 24 lead changes in the past four races, making Monaco a hotbed for competition;

- Every race decided by less than three seconds;

- Record-breaking performances like Jean-Eric Vergne’s 15-position climb in Season 9;

- Dominance from teams like Jaguar TCS Racing, with six combined podiums from its current drivers in Monaco;

- Pascal Wehrlein’s unmatched qualifying record with three front-row starts.

Soriano Motori and Ricasoli Group will co-host VIP activations, luxury hospitality experiences, and invite-only gatherings celebrating the intersection of luxury engineering and sustainable mobility.

With 16 global cities having now hosted a Formula E double-header, Monaco’s debut promises to be unparalleled in glamour, competition, and influence.

Mark your calendar: May 3–4, 2025 — when electric racing meets elite vision in Monte Carlo.

About Soriano Motori Corp

Soriano Motori Corp is a forward-thinking electric mobility company founded and led by Marco Antonio Soriano, a visionary entrepreneur, inventor, and advocate for sustainable innovation. Built from the ground up with a focus on clean technology, intelligent design, and performance engineering, Soriano Motori stands at the forefront of the global shift toward electrified transportation.

Under Soriano’s leadership, the company has pioneered a premium electric motorcycle line that integrates cutting-edge powertrain systems with refined aesthetics and digital intelligence — all aimed at reshaping how the world moves. Soriano Motori is not merely producing vehicles; it is creating a lifestyle rooted in environmental consciousness, modern design, and technological elegance.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding into broader categories of e-mobility, including smart urban vehicles, AI-enhanced ride platforms, and sustainable energy infrastructure. Marco Antonio Soriano’s vision is to build a fully integrated, global ecosystem of electric transportation — one that accelerates the world’s transition to net-zero emissions while setting new standards for innovation and luxury.

Soriano Motori: Inventing Tomorrow’s Mobility.

About Ricasoli Group

Ricasoli Group is a premier IATA-accredited travel agency specializing in bespoke private transfers and comprehensive travel services for discerning clients worldwide. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, the company has expanded its presence to major global cities, including Paris, London, New York, and Dubai.​ PV Jets is a global private aviation company specializing in bespoke jet charter services and helicopter transfers for entrepreneurs, individuals, families, and groups. With over a decade of experience, PV Jets handles more than 3,500 flight requests annually, serving over 1,000 passengers worldwide.



Media Contact:

Soriano Motori Communications

📧 corporate@sorianomotori.com

🌐 www.sorianomotori.com

*Riccasoli Group Public Relations*

📧 media@ricasoligroup.com

📧 renato@pvjets.com

🌐 www.ricassoligroup.com

E-Mobility at its heart for the World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.